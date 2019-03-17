Capricorn Metals : Exploration Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 18 March 2019 ASX Code: CMM ABN: 84 121 700 105 Board of Directors: Mr Douglas Jendry Non-Executive Chair Mr Stuart Pether Non-Executive Director Mr Timothy Kestell Non-Executive Director Issued Capital: Shares 780.4M Options 47.4M Share Price A$0.068 Market Cap. A$53.1MREGISTERED OFFICE: Level 1, 28 Ord Street West Perth, WA 6005 T +61 8 9212 4600 F +61 8 9212 4699 E enquiries@capmet.com.au www.capmetals.com.au

KARLAWINDA EXPLORATION UPDATE

EXPLORATION COMMENCES AT 1.5Moz KARLAWINDA GOLD PROJECT TO GROW RESOURCE INVENTORY AND ADVANCE

REGIONAL EXPLORATION

New exploration programs commence at Karlawinda focused on the expansion of the Bibra Gold Resource and further advancing the prospectivity of the wider

Karlawinda Gold Project

HIGHLIGHTS

• 7,500m of RC drilling is planned at Tramore to follow up on previous significant zones of mineralisation and support a Mineral Resource Estimate to Inferred status. Previous significant intercepts at Tramore include: o 19m @ 1.51g/t from 119m (KBRC1184) o 34m @ 1.07 g/t from 41m (KBRC1164) o 19m @ 1.63 g/t from 78m (KBRC1176) o 20m @ 1.20g/t Au from 155m (KBRC148) o 17m @ 1.27 g/t from 59m (KBRC1166) o 14m @ 1.63g/t Au from 184m (KBRC1061)

• 2,000m of exploration RC drilling is planned to test prospective exploration trends and geological and geophysical driven conceptual targets

• 1,900 infill soil samples are currently being collected over high-priority regional gold-in-soil anomalies in the greater Karlawinda Gold Project to develop drill-ready targets

• 240km2 of detailed aeromagnetics will be flown over the newly identified Archean greenstone region to identify geological and structural features consistent with the known Bibra deposit.

Capricorn's Chairman, Mr Doug Jendry said: "There is excellent potential for resource growth around the Bibra Gold Deposit and significant potential to identify multiple new gold systems within the greater Karlawinda Gold Project area. The Board of Capricorn Metals is committed to ongoing investment in resource development and exploration to realise the potential of Bibra and the greater Karlawinda Gold Project area. These exciting exploration programs are expected to grow the resource inventory, test the potential of the larger Karlawinda Gold Project area and generate the next round of drilling targets"

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX: CMM) ("Capricorn") is pleased to advise that exploration programmes have commenced at its flagship 100%-owned Karlawinda Gold Project in WA (Figure 1). The new exploration programs are focused on the growth of the Karlawinda Gold Project Mineral Resource, currently 1,525,000 ounces1 of contained gold (see Table 1 and ASX announcement dated 29 May 2019 for details), generating the next round of exploration targets around the Bibra Resource, completing 240sqkm of aeromagnetics and testing of multiple geochemical anomalies over the greater Karlawinda Gold Project.

KEY POINTS

Tramore Prospect Resource Drilling

• 7500 metres of RC drilling is planned at the Tramore prospect to infill the current drilling grid at Tramore to 50m x 50m (figure 1), providing sufficient sample coverage to increase the confidence in grade continuity to support a Mineral Resource Estimation.

Figure 1: Tramore Plan with completed holes in (red) and planned holes (blue)

1 Capricorn report that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource announcement dated 29th May 2018 and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and there have been no adverse material changes.

• The Tramore prospect is located approximately 100m to the south of the current planned Bibra open pit and is the most advanced prospect not currently in the Karlawinda Gold Project resource inventory.

• Tramore mineralisation is defined over a strike length of approximately 450m, a current down dip extent of 250m, to a vertical depth of 150m below surface, and remains open at depth.

• Previous results from drill programs at Tramore include (see Table 1 and ASX announcement dated 20 August 2019 for details): • 34m @ 1.07 g/t from 41m (KBRC1164) • 19m @ 1.63 g/t from 78m (KBRC1176) • 20m @ 1.20g/t Au from 155m (KBRC148) • 20m @ 1.00g/t Au from 49m (KBRC1069) • 17m @ 1.27 g/t from 59m (KBRC1166) • 14m @ 1.63g/t Au from 184m (KBRC1061) • 15m @ 1.37g/t Au from 88m (KBRC1060) • 12m@ 1.48g/t Au from 316m (KBRC021) • 11m @ 1.65g/t Au from 220m (KBRC145) • 12m @ 2.54g/t from 129m (KBRC1187) • 19m @ 1.51g/t from 119m (KBRC1184) • 18m @ 1.1g/t from 159m (KBRC1186) • 14m @ 1.03g/t from 56m (KBRC1224)

• Gold mineralisation at Tramore is interpreted to be the along-strike continuation of the main Bibra mineralisation and is overlain by Proterozoic aged cover rocks of the Bangemall Group up to 50m thick at the southern end of the prospect.

• As at Bibra, gold mineralisation dips at approximately 25° to the west and contains two +2g/t, higher grade shoots, approximately 50m to 75m in dimension along strike.

• Drilling is expected to commence in the second quarter 2019.

Exploration Drilling

• 2000 metres of RC drilling has been allocated to test several exploration targets around the Bibra and Frankopan gold deposits, which have been developed through geological and geophysical interpretation. Targets include: o The interpreted northern rollover of the Frankopan-K3 structure and potential for the Frankopan mineralisation to be present under thinner Bangemall cover to the north. o The 350m gap in drilling between the Finns and Easky resources for the potential continuation of gold mineralisation. o The 900m gap in drilling between Port Rush and Bundoran along the interpreted continuation of the main footwall contact. This needs to be tested for potential replication of Port Rush style gold mineralisation. o Testing the continuity of higher-grade intercepts along the ≈1km Rossbeigh-Dunworley trend. Previous intercepts along this trend include:



 2m @ 18.2g/t from 158m (KBRC1212)

 3m @ 3.24g/t from 169m (KBRC1145)

 1m @ 66.77g/t from 112m (KBRC1074)

Soil Geochemistry

• 1,900 infill soil samples are currently being collected over high-priority regional gold-in-soil anomalies in the greater Karlawinda Gold Project, on spacings of 100 x 100m and 200 x 100m

• The three high-priority anomalies, Woggagina, Jim's Find and Jigalong anomalies have been identified as having similar key pathfinder elements as Bibra

• From recent geochemical programs it is evident from this regional exploration work, that the Karlawinda gold mineralising system is extensive and has the potential to not just be constrained to the Bibra and Frankopan area but be present in multiple areas in the wider Karlawinda Project area.

• Soil sampling is expected to be completed in early in the second quarter 2019. The results received from this program will enable targeting of first-pass aircore drilling.

Figure 2: Geochemical sampling gold-in-soil results with priority areas

Airborne Magnetic Survey

• 240km2 of detailed aeromagnetics will be flown over the newly identified Archean greenstone region, located 10km to the east of the Karlawinda Greenstone belt, to identify geological and structural features consistent with the known Bibra deposit host stratigraphy.

• This new region of Archean greenstone has not been subject to any previous dedicated exploration and the rock types observed are interpreted to be similar to those which are seen within the host stratigraphy for Bibra gold deposit.

• The new survey will cover a total area of 20km x 12km (figure 3) on a flight line spacing of 50m and will augment the airborne magnetic survey completed in June 2017.

Figure 3: Proposed airborne magnetic survey over the New interpreted greenstone region

