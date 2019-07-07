Capricorn Metals : Initial Directors' Interest Notice – M Clark

Log in
Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

CAPRICORN METALS LTD

ABN

84 121 700 105

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

MARK CLARK

Date of appointment

8 JULY 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

NIL

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

SAMOZ PTY LTD

Director & Beneficiary of Trust

Number & class of Securities

69,230,770 Ordinary Shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Capricorn Metals Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 02:12:07 UTC
