Capricorn Metals : Initial Directors' Interest Notice – M Okeby

Name of entity
CAPRICORN METALS LTD
ABN
84 121 700 105
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
DONALD MARK OKEBY
Date of appointment
8 JULY 2019
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
NIL
