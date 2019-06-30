Capricorn Metals : Karlawinda Gold Project Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 1 July 2019 ASX Code: CMM ABN: 84 121 700 105 Board of Directors: Mr Douglas Jendry Non-Executive Chair Mr Stuart Pether Non-Executive Director Mr Timothy Kestell Non-Executive Director Issued Capital: Shares 936.53M Options 41.39M Share Price A$0.089 Market Cap. A$83.35M REGISTERED OFFICE: Level 1, 28 Ord Street West Perth, WA 6005 T +61 8 9212 4600 F +61 8 9212 4699 enquiries@capmet.com.au

www.capmetals.com.au KARLAWINDA GOLD PROJECT UPDATE Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX: CMM) ("Capricorn") is pleased to provide the following update in relation to recent activities. HIGHLIGHTS Tramore reverse circulation (RC) drilling program progressing to schedule with first results received and confirming initial quality of mineralisation.

Previously acquired accommodation village and mining infrastructure facilities relocation to Karlawinda, on schedule for July and August.

Expanded Works Approval Permit received, allowing for increase in mine life and tailings capacity from 6.5 to 8.5 years.

An aeromagnetic survey over the recently identified Mundiwindi greenstone region has been completed. Karlawinda Gold Project - Exploration camp, core yard.

Tramore Prospect Drilling Program Gold mineralisation at the Tramore Prospect (Tramore) is defined over a strike length of approximately 450m, ranges in thickness between 10m and 20m, dips at approximately 25° and is open at depth. Tramore is the most advanced prospect not currently in the Karlawinda Gold Project resource inventory and is interpreted to be the along-strike continuation of the main Bibra mineralisation. An RC drill program at Tramore, commenced during May, to extend the current drilling grid to 50m x 50m (Figure 1) targeting sufficient sample coverage to support an indicated resource category estimation. Previous drill results at Tramore have provided strong support for increasing the resource inventory at the Karlawinda Gold Project, including (ASX Announcement 20 August 2018): • 19m @ 1.51g/t from 119m (KBRC1184) • 20m @ 1.20g/t Au from 155m (KBRC148) • 34m @ 1.07 g/t from 41m (KBRC1164) • 17m @ 1.27 g/t from 59m (KBRC1166) • 19m @ 1.63 g/t from 78m (KBRC1176) • 14m @ 1.63g/t Au from 184m (KBRC1061) Figure 1: Tramore Prospect Plan with previously completed holes in (blue), new holes drilled (yellow) and planned holes (red). Approximately 4,000 metres of drilling has been completed out of the planned 7,500 metres. Drilling to date has been completed in the lower grade northern and southern areas of the prospect and the rig is now progressing into the higher-grade central area (Figure 1). Assay results have been received for 17 holes to date and include: • 12m @ 3.13g/t from 106m including 1m @ • 2m @ 1.88g/t from 85m (KBRC1249) 22.35g/t (KBRC1274) • 11m @ 0.83g/t from 123m (KBRC1275) • 10m @ 1.78g/t from 70m (KBRC1227) • 6m @ 0.97g/t from 159m (KBRC1233) 5m @ 0.69g/t from 73m (KBRC1261) Page 2 of 12

Figure 2: Tramore Prospect Cross Section with new intersections indicated in yellow. This cross-section at 199200 North is approximately 400m north of the highest-grade mineralisation at Tramore. Page 3 of 12

Karlawinda Village Relocation Update As previously announced, Capricorn has acquired a 306-room camp and associated mining-related infrastructure from FMG's Nullagine site. A contract for the relocation of those facilities to Karlawinda has been awarded to McNally Contracting, which is scheduled to occur over July and August. Availability of village accommodation is a determining factor in the ramp-up of Karlawinda Gold Project construction; and having this camp on site will further de-risk the construction schedule. Expanded Works Approval Permit Received While all project permits have been received, during June, a further Works Approval permit was received, to accommodate the expanded Karlawinda Ore Reserves and tailings dam capacity requirements. This updated Works Approval permit allows for the mining, treatment and tailings dam storage for up to 30Mt of ore, increased from 21Mt, and represents full permitting for the expanded, 8.5-year mine life based on the current Ore Reserve. Aeromagnetic Survey, Mundiwindi Greenstone Belt A detailed aeromagnetic survey of the newly identified Mundiwindi greenstone region, located 10km to the east of the previously interpreted extent of the Karlawinda Greenstone belt, was flown during May. The purpose of the survey was to identify regions with similar geological and structural features consistent with the known Bibra gold deposit and Francopan gold prospect to aid in focusing surface exploration. 7,843-line kilometres were flown on 50 metre line spacing at a height of 30 metres, covering an area of 350km2. This survey has been successful in determining prospective areas of the Mundiwindi greenstone region, in association with geochemical soil sampling. Processing and interpretation of the new magnetic data is ongoing and is expected to generate new drilling targets in this area. Figure 3: TMI Aeromagnetic image of Mundiwindi Greenstone belt, in the Eastern part of Karlawinda. Page 4 of 12

Figure 4: Areas of infill soil geochemistry at the Karlawinda Gold Project. Geochemistry During March and April 2019, 1,900 infill soil samples were collected, on grid spacings of either 100m x 100m or 200m x 100m, over the previously identified Jim's Find, Woggagina and Jigalong gold-in-soil anomalies. The gold-in-soil anomalism at Karlawinda is typically very low level (>1.5ppb), due to the regolith characteristics.‐In‐this latest program over 50 soil samples have returned assay values over this threshold with the highest peak gold in soil value received measured at 312ppb. These samples make up a mixture of discrete and broad anomalies and work is currently underway to further prioritise and advance the prospects by fully integrating the new information with current geological, geophysical and geochemical datasets. For and on behalf of the Board Mr Doug Jendry Chair For further information, please contact: Mr Doug Jendry Non-Executive Chair Email: enquiries@capmet.com.au Phone: (08) 9212 4600 Competent Persons Statement The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results or Mineral Resources is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Michael Martin who a full-time employee of Capricorn Metals Ltd in the role of Chief Geologist and is a current Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Michael Martin has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Martin consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears. Page 5 of 12

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.