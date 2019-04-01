Capricorn Metals : Non-Binding Incomplete Letter of Intent & Company Update

NON-BINDING INCOMPLETE LETTER OF INTENT

& COMPANY UPDATE

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) (Capricorn or Company) provides this update in relation to an unsolicited non-binding indicative and incomplete letter of intent it has received as well as an update on the Company's financial position, exploration campaign and its plans to re-open the virtual data room to assess market interest in the sale of Capricorn or its assets or the formation of a joint venture.

Unsolicited non-binding indicative and incomplete letter of intent

Capricorn has received an unsolicited non-binding indicative and incomplete letter of intent from Emerald Resources NL (Emerald) and Hawkes Point Holdings LP (Hawke's Point) (as a proposed bidding consortium) outlining the current intention of the consortium to submit a proposal to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Capricorn for a purchase price of $0.11 per Capricorn share (comprising $0.055 in cash and $0.055 in Emerald scrip).

After taking advice from its advisors and following consultation with some of its largest shareholders (not associated with Hawke's Point), Capricorn has rejectedthe approach which it believes undervalues the Company and its assets. However, Capricorn has advised Emerald and Hawke's Point that it remains open to considering a superior proposal should one be submitted.

Data Room

Following recent interest in Capricorn and the Karlawinda Gold Project (KGP), the Board is of the opinion that value for its shareholders will be maximised by running a formal process to seek expressions of interest from other parties that may want to purchase the KGP, acquire Capricorn as a whole, form a joint venture or develop the KGP under the current structure.

Capricorn's previous Board established a well populated virtual data room and permitted various parties to view Capricorn's confidential information during the period from February 2018 to February 2019. This process was suspended by the current Board while a review of Capricorn and its financial position was conducted. A number of companies have expressed interest in accessing the virtual data room (both again and for the first time). Accordingly, the Board now intends to re-open the virtual data room upon the successful completion of the previously announced entitlement offer (see below and Capricorn's ASX announcement of 13 March 2019) and once a formal process been confirmed. Please contact the Company for further details of the process.

Financial position and capital raising update

Following the acquisition of the 306-person accommodation village and mining infrastructure facilities in late March by the payment of $1.35m, the Company has a remaining cash balance of approximately $0.5m.

The anticipated budget for the relocation of the accommodation village and mining facilities to Capricorn tenure is $2.0m.