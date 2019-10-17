Capricorn Metals : Notice of Annual General Meeting 0 10/17/2019 | 12:14am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CAPRICORN METALS LTD ACN 121 700 105 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at: TIME: 11.00 am WST DATE:Wednesday, 20 November 2019 PLACE:The Country Women's Association 1176 Hay Street West Perth WA 6005 The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting. The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 4.00 pm WST on Monday, 18 November 2019. CONTENTS Business of the Meeting (setting out the proposed Resolutions) 3 Explanatory Statement (explaining the proposed Resolutions) 6 Glossary 15 Schedule 1 - Summary of Incentive Option Plan 16 IMPORTANT INFORMATION Time and place of Meeting Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at 11.00 am (WST) on 20 November 2019 at: The Country Women's Association, 1176 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005 Your vote is important The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. Voting eligibility The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 4.00 pm (WST) on 18 November 2019. Voting in person To vote in person, attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above. Voting by proxy To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form. In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, Shareholders are advised that: each Shareholder has a right to appoint a proxy;

the proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company; and

a Shareholder who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes. Shareholders and their proxies should be aware that changes to the Corporations Act made in 2011 mean that: if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and

any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed. If the Chair is appointed, or taken to be appointed, as your proxy, you can direct the Chair to vote 'for' or 'against', or 'abstain' from voting on, the relevant Resolutions on the Proxy Form. If you do not direct the Chair how to vote you acknowledge that you are expressly authorising him or her to vote in favour of the relevant Resolution (including in circumstances where the subject matter of the Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel). Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 9212 4600. 2 BUSINESS OF THE MEETING AGENDA FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS

To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 together with the declaration of the directors, the director's report, the Remuneration Report and the auditor's report. RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-binding resolution: "That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019." Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting Prohibition Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of: a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or a Closely Related Party of such a member. However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy: does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. 3. RESOLUTION 2 - NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of clause 6.5(a) of the Constitution, ASX Listing Rule 10.17 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve an aggregate increase of the maximum total aggregate amount of fees payable to non-executive Directors from $200,000 per annum to $400,000 per annum in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of any Director or any of their associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Voting Prohibition Statement: A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if: the proxy is either: member of the Key Management Personnel; or a Closely Related Party of such a member; and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if: 3 the proxy is the Chair; and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel . 4. RESOLUTION 3 - RE-ADOPTION OF INCENTIVE OPTION PLAN To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.2 (Exception 9(b)) and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to re-adopt the existing employee incentive scheme titled Incentive Option Plan and for the issue of securities under that plan, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by any Director or any of their associates except one who is ineligible to participate in any employee incentive scheme in relation to the Company, or any associates of those Directors. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Voting Prohibition Statement: A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if: the proxy is either: member of the Key Management Personnel; or a Closely Related Party of such a member; and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if: the proxy is the Chair; and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel . 5. RESOLUTION 4 - ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR MARK CLARK To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of clause 6.3(j) of the Constitution, ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Mr Mark Clark, a Director who was appointed as an additional Director on 8 July 2019, retires, and being eligible, is elected as a Director." 6. RESOLUTION 5 - ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR MARK OKEBY To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of clause 6.3(j) of the Constitution, ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Mr Mark Okeby, a Director who was appointed as an additional Director on 8 July 2019, retires, and being eligible, is elected as a Director." 4 7. RESOLUTION 6 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR MYLES ERTZEN To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of clause 6.3(j) of the Constitution and for all other purposes, Mr Myles Ertzen, a Director who was appointed to fill a casual vacancy on 13 September 2019, retires, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director." 8. RESOLUTION 7 - ADOPTION OF A NEW COMPANY CONSTITUTION To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, for the purposes of section 136(2) of the Corporations Act, the new constitution tabled at the Meeting and signed by the Chair for the purposes of identification, be adopted as the constitution of the Company in place of, and to the exclusion of, the current Constitution, with effect from the close of the Meeting." 9. RESOLUTION 8 - SHARE CONSOLIDATION To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of Section 254H(1) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, the Shares of the Company be consolidated through the conversion of every five (5) Shares held by a Shareholder into one (1) Share with any resulting fractions of a Share rounded up to the next whole number of Shares with a corresponding consolidation of all other securities on issue, with the consolidation to take effect in accordance with the timetable and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement that forms part of this Notice of Meeting." Dated: 15 October 2019 By order of the Board Natasha Santi Company Secretary 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Capricorn Metals Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 04:13:03 UTC 0 Latest news on CAPRICORN METALS LTD 01:04a CAPRICORN METALS : Proposed Share Consolidation PU 12:14a CAPRICORN METALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting PU 10/02 CAPRICORN METALS : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder PU 10/02 CAPRICORN METALS : Issue of Placement Shares PU 10/02 CAPRICORN METALS : Corporate Governance Statement PU 10/02 CAPRICORN METALS : Appendix 4G PU 10/02 CAPRICORN METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice PU 10/02 CAPRICORN METALS : Management and Board Appointments PU 10/02 CAPRICORN METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice – M Okeby PU 10/02 CAPRICORN METALS : CEO Remuneration & Director Interest Notices PU