Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Capricorn Metals Ltd    CMM   AU000000CMM9

CAPRICORN METALS LTD

(CMM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capricorn Metals : Notification Under Section 708AA(2)(F) of the Corporations Act 2001

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 10:17pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

4 April 2019

ASX Code: CMM

ABN: 84 121 700 105

Board of Directors:

Mr Douglas Jendry

Non-Executive Chair

Mr Stuart Pether

Non-Executive Director

Mr Timothy Kestell

Non-Executive Director

Issued Capital:

Shares 780.4M

Options 47.4M

Share Price A$0.084

Market Cap. A$65.6m

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 1, 28 Ord Street

West Perth, WA 6005

T +61 8 9212 4600

F +61 8 9212 4699

Eenquiries@capmet.com.au

www.capmetals.com.au

NOTIFICATION UNDER SECTION 708AA(2)(F) OF

CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (CTH)

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) (Capricorn or the Company) has today announced that it is undertaking a fully underwritten, pro-rata accelerated non- renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) to raise up to approximately A$10.1 million (before associated costs).

The Entitlement Offer will comprise an accelerated institutional component and a retail component.

Under the Entitlement Offer, eligible shareholders will be invited to subscribe for 1 fully paid ordinary share (New Share) for every 5 existing fully paid ordinary shares in the Company held as at the Record Date, 5.00pm AWST on Monday, 8 April 2019, at an issue price of $0.065 per New Share.

The Entitlement Offer is fully underwritten by Argonaut Capital Limited (Underwriter).

Further details regarding the Entitlement Offer are set out in the ASX announcement accompanying this notice.

The Company advises that it will offer the New Shares for issue to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) and states that this notice is given by the Company to ASX under paragraph 708AA(2)(f) of the Act, as modified by ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/84 (ASIC Instrument).

Accordingly, the Company confirms that:

1.The Company will offer the New Shares under the Entitlement Offer without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act.

2.This notice is being given under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Act as modified by the ASIC Instrument.

3.As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

a.the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and

b.section 674 of the Act.

4.As at the date of this notice, there is no 'excluded information' of the type referred to in section 708AA(8) or 708AA(9) of the Act which is required to be disclosed by the Company.

5.The potential effect that the Entitlement Offer will have on the control of the Company and the consequences of that effect will depend on a number of factors, including investor demand and existing shareholdings. As the Entitlement Offer is a pro rata issue, and given the current level of holdings of substantial holders (based on substantial holder notices that have been given to the Company and lodged with ASX before the date of this announcement), the Entitlement Offer is not expected to have any material

effect on the control of the Company and, as a result, there is not expected to be any consequences flowing from that effect.

Signed for and on behalf of the Board of Capricorn Metals Ltd.

Mr Doug Jendry

Chair

For further information, please contact:

Mr Doug Jendry

Non-Executive Chair

Email: enquiries@capmet.com.au

Phone: (08) 9212 4600

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement may contain forward looking statements including statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations with respect to Capricorn's businesses and operations, market conditions, results of operation and financial condition, capital adequacy, specific provisions and risk management practices. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. Capricorn does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. While due care has been used in the preparation of forecast information, actual results may vary in a materially positive or negative manner. Forecasts and hypothetical examples are subject to uncertainty and contingencies outside Capricorn's control. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Capricorn Metals Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 02:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPRICORN METALS LTD
10:17pCAPRICORN METALS : Notification Under Section 708AA(2)(F) of the Corporations Ac..
PU
10:17pCAPRICORN METALS : $10.1m Equity Raising to Support Activities at the Karlawinda..
PU
10:17pCAPRICORN METALS : Appedix 3B
PU
09:19aCAPRICORN METALS : Non-Binding Incomplete Letter of Intent & Company Update
AQ
04/01CAPRICORN METALS : Non-Binding Incomplete Letter of Intent & Company Update
PU
03/18CAPRICORN METALS : Update
AQ
03/18CAPRICORN METALS : Exploration Update
AQ
03/17CAPRICORN METALS : Company Update
PU
03/17CAPRICORN METALS : Exploration Update
PU
03/08CAPRICORN METALS : CEO resigns after just one month
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Chart CAPRICORN METALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Capricorn Metals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,18  AUD
Spread / Average Target 120%
Managers
NameTitle
Debra Bakker Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Nicholas Shellabear Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Stuart Pether Non-Executive Director
Peter J. Benjamin Non-Executive Director
Geoff Rogers Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPRICORN METALS LTD46
BHP GROUP LTD14.02%134 519
BHP GROUP PLC15.46%134 519
RIO TINTO23.45%102 250
RIO TINTO LIMITED25.44%102 250
ANGLO AMERICAN22.24%39 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About