Capricorn Metals : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
1 July 2019
Capricorn Metals Limited (ASX: CMM) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Capricorn Metals Limited ('CMM') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CMM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3 July 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Dale Allen
Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
|
1 July 2019
|
Market Announcement 1/1
|
ASX Limited
|
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
1 July 2019
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St George's Terrace
Perth WA 6000
|
Attention:
|
Trading Halts Perth
|
By email:
|
tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
|
Copy:
|
Elizabeth Harris, Issuers Adviser
|
By email:
|
elizabeth.harris@asx.com.au
Dear Elizabeth
REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT
Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX: CMM) (Capricorn or the Company) requests an immediate voluntary trading halt to the Company's securities, pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, pending the release of an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising and board appointments.
The Company requests that the trading halt remain in place until the opening of trade on the ASX on Wednesday, 3 July 2019, following an announcement regarding the proposed capital raising and board appointments.
Capricorn is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted. Yours sincerely
Capricorn Metals Ltd
Natasha Santi
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Capricorn Metals Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 02:32:03 UTC