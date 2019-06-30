Log in
Capricorn Metals : Trading Halt

06/30/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

Market Announcement

1 July 2019

Capricorn Metals Limited (ASX: CMM) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Capricorn Metals Limited ('CMM') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CMM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3 July 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Dale Allen

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

1 July 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

1 July 2019

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Attention:

Trading Halts Perth

By email:

tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Copy:

Elizabeth Harris, Issuers Adviser

By email:

elizabeth.harris@asx.com.au

Dear Elizabeth

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX: CMM) (Capricorn or the Company) requests an immediate voluntary trading halt to the Company's securities, pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, pending the release of an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising and board appointments.

The Company requests that the trading halt remain in place until the opening of trade on the ASX on Wednesday, 3 July 2019, following an announcement regarding the proposed capital raising and board appointments.

Capricorn is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted. Yours sincerely

Capricorn Metals Ltd

Natasha Santi

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Capricorn Metals Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 02:32:03 UTC
