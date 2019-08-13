Log in
CAPRICORN METALS LTD

(CMM)
Capricorn Metals : Trading Halt

08/13/2019 | 10:37pm EDT

Market Announcement

14 August 2019

Capricorn Metals Limited (ASX: CMM) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Capricorn Metals Limited ('CMM') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CMM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 16 August 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Jessica Coupe

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

14 August 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

14 August 2019

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Attention:

Trading Halts Perth

By email:

tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Copy:

Elizabeth Harris, Issuers Adviser

By email:

elizabeth.harris@asx.com.au

Dear Elizabeth

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX: CMM) (Capricorn or the Company) requests an immediate voluntary trading halt to the Company's securities, pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, pending the release of an announcement regarding the implementation of a gold hedging programme.

The Company requests that the trading halt remain in place until the opening of trade on the ASX on Friday, 16 August 2019, following an announcement regarding the implementation of a gold hedging programme.

Capricorn is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted. Yours sincerely

Capricorn Metals Ltd

Natasha Santi

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Capricorn Metals Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 02:36:07 UTC
