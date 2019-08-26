Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Capsensixx AG    CPX   DE000A2G9M17

CAPSENSIXX AG

(CPX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

capsensixx AG: Consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 1.75 million in the first half of the year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 01:40am EDT

DGAP-News: capsensixx AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
capsensixx AG: Consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 1.75 million in the first half of the year

26.08.2019 / 07:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

capsensixx AG records on-forecast business growth in H1 2019

- Consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 1.75 million in the first half of the year

- Oaklet records significant increase in revenues and earnings

- Fund management increases net commission and number of funds managed

- Technology start-up coraixx boosts capital expenditure for planned growth

Frankfurt am Main, 26 August 2019 - capsensixx AG (ISIN DE000A2G9M17), a leading provider of Financial Administration as a Service, has recorded business in line with its forecast during the first six months of 2019. Its core business with AXXION in the Fund Management, Administration & Accounting segment and Oaklet in the Capital Markets & Corporate Services segment showed stable or increasing business growth. As forecast, the Digitization & IT Services segment with its technology start-up coraixx has further increased its capital expenditure in view of the significant and profitable growth expected in the medium term.

At EUR 50.4 million, revenues according to IFRS were slightly below the previous year's figure of EUR 52.8 million. Consolidated earnings before taxes totaled EUR 1.75 million after EUR 3.85 million in the first half of 2018. After taxes and before minority interests, capsensixx AG recorded consolidated net income of EUR 1.1 million after EUR 2.8 million in the previous year. The equity ratio at the end of June 2019 was 48.3 percent.

Capsensixx AG continued to invest in business expansion in all three segments. AXXION was able to further increase the number of funds under management. Assets under administration at the end of June 2019 totaled approximately EUR 8.8 billion. With a slight increase in net commission income, earnings were slightly below the previous year's level due to investments in personnel and technology. In the first half of 2019, Oaklet recorded clear double-digit growth rates in its revenues and, despite growth investments, it increased its earnings almost proportionally. The technology start-up coraixx inaugurated its development center in Dresden in the first half of 2019 and further expanded its workforce. In addition, coraixx has entered into key strategic alliances, which allows the service offering to be expanded beyond the pure SaaS solution and also enables the development of an industry solution for the real estate sector. In view of the positive feedback from approaching customers, capsensixx continues to see clear sales and earnings potential, which is to be successively tapped. In this regard, a temporary downturn in earnings in line with the forecast is being accepted.

For the second half of 2019, capsensixx AG expects improved earnings in an unchanged market environment, as one-off costs in connection with investments in personnel and infrastructure, which contributed to the lower earnings in the first half of 2019, are unlikely to be repeated to the same extent.

Sven Ulbrich, CEO of capsensixx AG: "Growth in H1 2019 was as expected. Our core business shows a pleasing development on a demanding market and at coraixx we are seeing clearly higher interest in digitization services."



About capsensixx

capsensixx manages, structures and executes financial products in various asset classes and product workflows in the financial sector for its customers (Financial Administration as a Service). The business model, which focuses on funds and alternative assets, is characterized by a high proportion of recurring income and profitable growth. The subsidiaries Axxion (capital management) and Oaklet (specialist for securitization and other financial services) have a very strong position on the German-speaking market in these two areas. The technology start-up coraixx is involved in digitizing financial receipts using artificial intelligence, thus expanding capsensixx' value chain and developing new areas of business and customer groups with high growth potential.

You can find further information on www.capsensixx.de

Contact:

capsensixx AG
Bettina Street 57-59
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Tel. 069/7680 585 0
Fax. 069/7680 585 20
E-Mail: capsensixx@edicto.de


VORBEHALTE BEI ZUKUNFTSGERICHTETEN AUSSAGEN

Diese Mitteilung enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen. Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen sind Aussagen, die keine historischen Tatsachen sind; Sie enthalten Aussagen über unsere Überzeugungen und Erwartungen und die ihnen zu Grunde liegenden Annahmen. Diese Aussagen beruhen auf Plänen, Schätzungen und Prognosen, die dem Management von capsensixx derzeit zur Verfügung stehen. Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen gelten daher nur zu dem Zeitpunkt, zu dem sie gemacht werden, und wir übernehmen keine Verpflichtung, sie angesichts neuer Informationen oder zukünftiger Ereignisse öffentlich zu aktualisieren. Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen beinhalten naturgemäß Risiken und Unsicherheiten. Eine Reihe wichtiger Faktoren könnte daher dazu führen, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse wesentlich von denen abweichen, die in zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen enthalten sind. Zu diesen Faktoren zählen die Bedingungen an den Finanzmärkten in Deutschland, Europa, den USA und anderen Ländern, von denen wir einen wesentlichen Teil unserer Erträge beziehen und in denen wir einen wesentlichen Teil unserer Vermögenswerte halten, die Volatilität an den Märkten, unsere strategischen Initiativen, die Zulässigkeit unserer Risikomanagement-Richtlinien, Verfahren und Methoden sowie weitere Risiken, wie in unseren Berichten beschrieben.


26.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: capsensixx AG
Bettinastraße 57-59
60325 Frankfurt
Germany
Phone: +496976805850
Fax: +4969768058520
E-mail: ulbrich@capsensixx.de
Internet: www.capsensixx.de
ISIN: DE000A2G9M17
WKN: A2G9M1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 862695

 
End of News DGAP News Service

862695  26.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=862695&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPSENSIXX AG
01:40aCAPSENSIXX AG : Consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 1.75 million in the fi..
EQ
08/19CAPSENSIXX AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
07/25CAPSENSIXX AG : capsensixx subsidiary Coraixx with strategic cooperation for the..
EQ
06/28CAPSENSIXX : Annual General Meeting adopts all agenda items with a 99.9% approva..
EQ
06/17CAPSENSIXX AG : Capsensixx subsidiary Coraixx enters into strategic partnership ..
EQ
06/03CAPSENSIXX AG : capsensixx subsidiary Oaklet successfully expands corporate stru..
EQ
05/17CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 13/05/2 : 49 CET/CEST - capsensixx AG: Comparative ..
EQ
05/13CAPSENSIXX AG : Comparative EBITDA (ex coraixx) up 7.96% in the first quarter
EQ
04/18CAPSENSIXX AG : successful operational and positive results in 2018
EQ
04/12CAPSENSIXX AG : capsensixx-Group with successful first quarter 2019
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 122 M
EBIT 2019 6,10 M
Net income 2019 1,40 M
Finance 2019 19,5 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 22,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,06x
Capitalization 32,4 M
Chart CAPSENSIXX AG
Duration : Period :
Capsensixx AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPSENSIXX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 16,00  €
Last Close Price 9,30  €
Spread / Highest target 72,0%
Spread / Average Target 72,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 72,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sven Ulbrich Chief Executive Officer
Martin Stürner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fabian Föhre Chief Financial Officer
Rudolf Locker Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gregor Langer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPSENSIXX AG-12.50%36
BLACKROCK INC3.67%64 499
UBS GROUP-14.67%38 728
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-12.85%38 668
STATE STREET CORPORATION-20.79%18 614
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION1.34%18 203
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group