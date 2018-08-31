capsensixx AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: capsensixx AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

capsensixx AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 31, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 31, 2018 German: https://files.cxx.world/capsensixx_HJBericht_31082018_online.pdf English: https://files.cxx.world/capsensixx_InterimReport_31082018_online%20(1).pdf

