CAPSENSIXX AG (CPX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/31 06:04:08 pm
14.926 EUR   -1.65%
07:50pCAPSENSIXX AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
08/22CAPSENSIXX AG : net income increased by 43.7 percent in the second q..
EQ
capsensixx AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/31/2018 | 07:50pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: capsensixx AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
capsensixx AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.08.2018 / 19:46
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

capsensixx AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 31, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 31, 2018 German: https://files.cxx.world/capsensixx_HJBericht_31082018_online.pdf English: https://files.cxx.world/capsensixx_InterimReport_31082018_online%20(1).pdf


31.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: capsensixx AG
Bettinastraße 57-59
60325 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.capsensixx.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

719789  31.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=719789&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Sven Ulbrich Chief Executive Officer
Martin Stürner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Locker Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gregor Langer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPSENSIXX AG0.00%0
BLACKROCK-5.55%77 135
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-3.03%52 887
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.01%33 385
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION8.27%24 928
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-16.19%20 430
