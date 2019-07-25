Log in
CAPSENSIXX AG    CPX   DE000A2G9M17

CAPSENSIXX AG

(CPX)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

capsensixx AG: capsensixx subsidiary Coraixx with strategic cooperation for the real estate sector

0
07/25/2019 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-News: capsensixx AG / Key word(s): Alliance
capsensixx AG: capsensixx subsidiary Coraixx with strategic cooperation for the real estate sector

25.07.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

capsensixx subsidiary Coraixx with strategic cooperation for the real estate sector

- Coraixx solution for the digitalisation of financial documents becomes part of the new ERP software for the real estate sector ("cenith Real Estate")

- Operational preparatory work for planned cooperation of Coraixx with first real estate customer has already started

- cenith, comceptPLUS and Coraixx see high demand in the real estate sector as a whole and plan further rollout

Frankfurt am Main, 25 July 2019 - Coraixx GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Coraixx"), a subsidiary of capsensixx AG (ISIN DE000A2G9M17), prepares the market entry at customers from the real estate sector through a strategic cooperation. Coraixx has entered into an agreement with cenith Real Estate GmbH ("cenith") according to which the fully automated software solution of Coraixx for the recording and digitalisation of financial documents is integrated into the ERP software "cenith Real Estate", which has been designed together with comceptPLUS GmbH ("comceptPLUS"). This software has been developed especially for the real estate industry and has already been able to gain a large, renowned reference customer in that sector. For this real estate company Coraixx has now also started with the operational preparatory work which is to lead to a customer relationship during the coming months. In this connection the recording of a five-digit number of documents per month from the field of residential and commercial properties and the continued use through the cenith ERP software are planned.

Cenith, comceptPLUS and Coraixx plan, in addition to this first joint project, the further rollout of the integrated software solutions in the real estate sector, initially in the German-speaking countries. The partners see a high demand potential for a software solution geared towards the concrete requirements of this industry, which combines the digital recording of unstructured documents with a customised real estate ERP system.

Sven Ulbrich, CEO of capsensixx AG: "We are of course pleased about the prospect of a possible first customer in the real estate sector for Coraixx. However, the long-term marketing potential which results from the cooperation with comceptPLUS and cenith is strategically even more important. Digitalisation at the management of real properties is one of the biggest challenges for the sector, and cenith offers an integrated solution which allows real estate companies to successfully take a step into the digital future. We are impressed by the high extent to which the ERP system of cenith is oriented towards the specific requirements of the real estate industry."

Samuel Eckert, Managing Director of cenith Real Estate GmbH, adds: "With the Coraixx solution we have integrated a valuable additional building block into our real estate ERP system, which allows real estate companies to enlarge their digital processes on a high quality level by adding the recording and digitalisation of their documents. We believe that we are excellently positioned to gain further customers in the real estate sector; a first successful step has been taken."

About capsensixx

capsensixx manages, structures and executes financial products in various asset classes and product workflows in the financial sector for its customers (Financial Administration as a Service). The business model, which focuses on funds and alternative assets, is characterized by a high proportion of recurring income and profitable growth. The subsidiaries Axxion (capital management) and Oaklet (specialist for securitization and other financial services) have a very strong position on the German-speaking market in these two areas. The technology start-up coraixx is involved in digitizing financial receipts using artificial intelligence, thus expanding capsensixx' value chain and developing new areas of business and customer groups with high growth potential.

You can find more information at www.capsensixx.de

Contact:

Media Relations
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Dr. Sönke Knop
Telephone: +49(0)69 905505-52
Email: capsensixx@edicto.de


25.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: capsensixx AG
Bettinastraße 57-59
60325 Frankfurt
Germany
Phone: +496976805850
Fax: +4969768058520
E-mail: ulbrich@capsensixx.de
Internet: www.capsensixx.de
ISIN: DE000A2G9M17
WKN: A2G9M1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 846377

 
End of News DGAP News Service

846377  25.07.2019 

© EQS 2019
