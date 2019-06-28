DGAP-News: capsensixx AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

capsensixx: Annual General Meeting adopts all agenda items with a 99.9% approval rate



28.06.2019 / 12:52

Frankfurt am Main, 28 June 2019 - Capsensixx AG (ISIN DE000A2G9M17) held its first Annual General Meeting as a listed company yesterday. With around 84.1 percent of the share capital in attendance, all items on the agenda (ratification of the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and election of the auditor) were adopted with majorities of more than 99.9 percent of the votes. At the Annual General Meeting, capsensixx CEO Sven Ulbrich reported on the Group's performance in the 2018 fiscal year, explaining the strong operating performance of the Axxion and Oaklet Group companies bucking the industry trend, and describing the start-up phase of the coraixx subsidiary that involves capital expenditures as planned. At the same time, he outlined his confident outlook for the current fiscal year. The capsensixx CEO was not satisfied with the performance of the share and announced that capsensixx would step up its capital market communication.



About capsensixx

capsensixx manages, structures and executes financial products in various asset classes and product workflows in the financial sector for its customers (Financial Administration as a Service). The business model, which focuses on funds and alternative assets, is characterized by a high proportion of recurring income and profitable growth. The subsidiaries Axxion (capital management) and Oaklet (specialist for securitization and other financial services) have a very strong position on the German-speaking market in these two areas. The technology start-up coraixx is involved in digitizing financial receipts using artificial intelligence, thus expanding capsensixx' value chain and developing new areas of business and customer groups with high growth potential.

