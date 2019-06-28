Log in
CAPSENSIXX AG

(CPX)
capsensixx: Annual General Meeting adopts all agenda items with a 99.9% approval rate

06/28/2019

DGAP-News: capsensixx AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
capsensixx: Annual General Meeting adopts all agenda items with a 99.9% approval rate

28.06.2019 / 12:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

capsensixx: Annual General Meeting adopts all agenda items with a 99.9% approval rate

Frankfurt am Main, 28 June 2019 - Capsensixx AG (ISIN DE000A2G9M17) held its first Annual General Meeting as a listed company yesterday. With around 84.1 percent of the share capital in attendance, all items on the agenda (ratification of the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and election of the auditor) were adopted with majorities of more than 99.9 percent of the votes. At the Annual General Meeting, capsensixx CEO Sven Ulbrich reported on the Group's performance in the 2018 fiscal year, explaining the strong operating performance of the Axxion and Oaklet Group companies bucking the industry trend, and describing the start-up phase of the coraixx subsidiary that involves capital expenditures as planned. At the same time, he outlined his confident outlook for the current fiscal year. The capsensixx CEO was not satisfied with the performance of the share and announced that capsensixx would step up its capital market communication.

About capsensixx
capsensixx manages, structures and executes financial products in various asset classes and product workflows in the financial sector for its customers (Financial Administration as a Service). The business model, which focuses on funds and alternative assets, is characterized by a high proportion of recurring income and profitable growth. The subsidiaries Axxion (capital management) and Oaklet (specialist for securitization and other financial services) have a very strong position on the German-speaking market in these two areas. The technology start-up coraixx is involved in digitizing financial receipts using artificial intelligence, thus expanding capsensixx' value chain and developing new areas of business and customer groups with high growth potential.

You can find more information at www.capsensixx.de

Contact:

Media Relations
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Dr. Sönke Knop
Telephone: +49(0)69 905505-52
E-Mail: capsensixx@edicto.de


28.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: capsensixx AG
Bettinastraße 57-59
60325 Frankfurt
Germany
Phone: +496976805850
Fax: +4969768058520
E-mail: ulbrich@capsensixx.de
Internet: www.capsensixx.de
ISIN: DE000A2G9M17
WKN: A2G9M1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 833021

 
End of News DGAP News Service

833021  28.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=833021&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
