Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc.    CSTR

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(CSTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CapStar Announces Proactive COVID-19 Branch Service Delivery Updates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 09:38am EDT

NASHVILLE, March 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), has launched a proactive response plan to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 virus outbreak on its clients, communities and employees.

“During this unprecedented time, it is our obligation as a responsible, community-centric financial institution to protect and support our employees and their families, our clients and our local communities,” said Tim Schools, President and CEO.

Branch Service Delivery Effective Monday, March 23, 2020
To support the efforts of public health officials and help curtail the spread of COVID-19, CapStar is expanding its social distancing practice by modifying the operations of its financial center network.

Effective Monday, March 23 and until further notice, CapStar will temporarily redirect to drive-thru service only in most locations with in-branch consultations by appointment.

Two locations without drive-thru lanes that serve a critical community need will remain open with enhanced sanitation protocols, including financial centers in Green Hills (2321 Crestmoor Road) and the Gulch (1201 Demonbreun Street, Main Level). All locations will continue to actively accept loan and deposit applications and provide uninterrupted wealth management services.

For your convenience, drive-thru hours of operation have also been expanded. Please visit www.capstarbank.com/covid19 for updated hours at your local financial center.

“We encourage our clients to take advantage of CapStar’s full suite of digital services for 24/7 account access, including telephone, online and mobile banking, and our convenient ATM network,” said Schools.

Clients who would like to establish or discuss their account, have specialized cash supply needs, or need access to safe deposit boxes may schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-526-3572.

About CapStar
CapStar Bank, with assets of $2.03 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 13 locations in seven Tennessee counties. The bank was recognized by Greenwich Associates, an international marketing firm, as a national Customer Service Leader for small business banking.

For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

For more information, contact:
Nicole Gibbs, (423) 649-1417
nicole.gibbs@capstarbank.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
09:38aCapStar Announces Proactive COVID-19 Branch Service Delivery Updates
GL
03/16Veteran Bank Leader Joins CapStar as East Tennessee Market President
GL
03/10CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
03/10CAPSTAR FINANCIAL : Announces Share Repurchase Authorization
AQ
03/06CAPSTAR FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
01/29CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, O..
AQ
01/23CAPSTAR FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
01/23CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
01/23CapStar Reports Fully Diluted EPS of $0.29 and Fully Diluted Operating EPS of..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 99,5 M
EBIT 2020 32,3 M
Net income 2020 22,3 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,40%
P/E ratio 2020 7,54x
P/E ratio 2021 6,58x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,54x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,36x
Capitalization 154 M
Chart CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 14,83  $
Last Close Price 8,32  $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 78,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Kyle Schools President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denny C. Bottorff Chairman
Robert B. Anderson Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
L. Earl Bentz Independent Director
Thomas R. Flynn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-50.03%154
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.52%161 977
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.21%62 614
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.32%47 720
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-18.43%41 742
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-6.91%36 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group