CapStar Reports Fully Diluted EPS of ($0.04) and Fully Diluted Operating EPS of $0.33 for 4Q 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) reported a net loss of ($0.7) million, or ($0.04) per share on a fully diluted basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to net income of $0.0 million, or $0.01 per share on a fully diluted basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Operating(1) net income was $6.2 million, or $0.33 per share on a fully diluted basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $3.7 million, or $0.28, for the three months ended December 31, 2017.
Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was $9.7 million, or $0.67 per share on a fully diluted basis, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.12 per share on a fully diluted basis, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Operating net income was $17.2 million, or $1.19 per share on a fully diluted basis, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.40, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.
“From a performance standpoint, 2018 was a good year for CapStar,” said Claire W. Tucker, CapStar’s president and chief executive officer. “We initiated a quarterly dividend for our shareholders, were named a C&I leader in U.S. Small Business Banking by Greenwich Associates, and closed our acquisition of Athens Bancshares,” Ms. Tucker continued. “I am very proud of our team’s efforts under very difficult circumstances. The sudden passing of CapStar Bank president Dan W. Hogan was a tragic loss for everyone who knew him, and he will be missed tremendously. However, the strength of the CapStar culture that Dan helped build and exemplified so well stood out in each of our associates when it mattered most. Our focus on caring for our customers and each other never wavered.”
Soundness
The current reserve of $12.1MM plus the $5.2MM fair value mark on acquired loans would equate to a 1.21% reserve/loans.
Current Criticized and Classified loans are at a low level, totaling 1.71% at December 31, 2018 compared to 2.64% at December 31, 2017.
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and other real estate owned was 0.21% at December 31, 2018 compared to 0.28% at December 31, 2017.
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 1.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 0.15% for the same period in 2017.
Annualized net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled 0.39%, compared to 1.09% for the year ended December 31, 2017.
The total risk based capital ratio was 12.84% at December 31, 2018 compared to 12.52% at December 31, 2017.
“CapStar’s strategy remains one of sound, profitable growth. While charge-offs are never easy to accept, our current criticized loans are at historic low points and we feel very good about our asset quality going forward,” Ms. Tucker continued.
Profitability
Operating measures exclude merger-related expenses unrelated to CapStar’s normal operations. CapStar believes these measures are useful to investors as they exclude certain costs resulting from acquisition activity and allow investors to more clearly see the financial results of the CapStar’s operations.
Operating return on average assets ("ROAA") for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was 1.27% compared to 1.09% for the same period in 2017.
Operating return on average tangible equity ("ROATE") for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was 12.36% compared to 10.25% for the same period in 2017.
The net interest margin (“NIM”) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was 3.89% compared to 3.30% for the same period in 2017.
The operating efficiency ratio for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was 61.83% compared to 65.63% for the same period in 2017.
“Our profitability profile improved significantly with the closing of the Athens acquisition on October 1, 2018,” said Rob Anderson, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer of CapStar. “While competition for quality loans and core deposits remains fierce, we will stick to our discipline of sound, profitable, growth.”
Growth
Average gross loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 increased 50.5% to $1.44 billion, compared to $956.4 million for the same period in 2017.
Excluding the impact of acquired loans, legacy CapStar loans increased 13.9% compared to the same period in 2017.
Average deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 increased 46.0% to $1.58 billion, compared to $1.1 billion for the same period in 2017.
Excluding the impact of acquired deposits, legacy CapStar deposits increased 4.1% compared to the same period in 2017.
Average total assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 increased 46.0% to $1.94 billion, compared to $1.33 billion for the same period in 2017.
“With the acquisition of Athens, we experienced an increase in our loan portfolio of over 50% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of acquired loans, legacy CapStar loans grew 14% since the end of last year as our bankers continue to provide excellent service and differentiate themselves with our customers,” said Mr. Anderson. “In addition, we continue to make good progress in our integration efforts with Athens Federal and are on track with our stated synergies and delivering on the economics of the merger at announcement. I’m confident the combined organization will bring even stronger value to our shareholders, our customers and the communities in which we serve,” Anderson concluded.
Dividend
On January 24, 2019, the board of directors of CapStar approved a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share that will be paid on or about February 25, 2019 to all shareholders of record of CapStar’s capital stock as of the close of business on February 5, 2019.
About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of December 31, 2018, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $1.96 billion, gross loans of $1.43 billion, total deposits of $1.57 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $254.4 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this earnings release are forward-looking statements that reflect CapStar’s current views with respect to, among other things, CapStar’s assets, business, cash flows, condition (financial or otherwise), credit quality, financial performance, liquidity, short and long-term performance goals, prospects, results of operations, strategic initiatives and the timing, benefits, costs and synergies of recently completed and future acquisition, disposition and other growth opportunities, including, without limitation, those relating to the acceptance by customers of Athens of CapStar’s products and services, the ability of CapStar to meet expectations regarding the benefits, costs, synergies, and financial and operational impact of the Athens merger, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits, costs, synergies and financial and operational improvements of the Athens merger will not be realized or will not be realized as expected, the possibility that the Athens merger integration may be more expensive or take more time to complete than anticipated, the opportunities to enhance market share in certain markets and market acceptance of CapStar are generally in new markets and CapStar’s commitment to make contributions to Athens Federal Foundation. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “aspire,” “achieve,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “projection,” “forecast,” “roadmap,” “goal,” “guidance,” “target,” “would,” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about CapStar’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond CapStar’s control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by CapStar or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, CapStar cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although CapStar believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause CapStar’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any factors identified in this earnings release as well as those factors that are detailed from time to time in CapStar’s periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 under the headings “Item 1A. Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements” and in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if CapStar’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from its forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this earnings release, and CapStar does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for CapStar to predict their occurrence or how they will affect CapStar.
Non-GAAP Disclaimer
This earnings release includes the following financial measures that were prepared other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“non-GAAP financial measure”): operating net income, operating diluted net income per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible equity, tangible book value per share and operating efficiency ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures (i) provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to CapStar’s financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP, (ii) enable a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting CapStar’s business, and (iii) allow investors to evaluate CapStar’s performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators; however, CapStar acknowledges that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. See below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
20,554
$
11,666
$
60,751
$
45,601
Securities:
Taxable
1,411
869
4,184
3,696
Tax-exempt
416
286
1,201
1,230
Federal funds sold
8
15
63
41
Restricted equity securities
181
125
571
396
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
330
163
1,011
551
Total interest income
22,900
13,124
67,781
51,515
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing deposits
1,371
608
4,164
2,447
Savings and money market accounts
1,619
827
5,446
3,188
Time deposits
1,472
694
3,940
2,445
Federal funds purchased
—
—
3
13
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
3
—
3
0
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
719
477
2,533
1,559
Total interest expense
5,184
2,606
16,089
9,652
Net interest income
17,716
10,518
51,692
41,863
Provision for loan losses
1,514
(30
)
2,842
12,870
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
16,202
10,548
48,850
28,993
Noninterest income:
Treasury management and other deposit service charges
793
419
2,150
1,516
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
1
(108
)
3
(66
)
Tri-Net fees
276
254
1,503
1,002
Mortgage banking income
1,324
1,621
5,653
6,238
Other noninterest income
3,993
550
6,150
2,218
Total noninterest income
6,387
2,736
15,459
10,908
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
9,475
5,411
28,586
20,400
Data processing and software
1,424
746
3,835
2,786
Professional fees
534
473
1,608
1,522
Occupancy
736
507
2,336
2,025
Equipment
810
467
2,471
2,071
Regulatory fees
364
234
1,028
1,111
Merger related expenses
8,929
—
9,803
—
Other operating
1,560
861
3,820
3,850
Total noninterest expense
23,832
8,699
53,487
33,765
Income (loss) before income taxes
(1,243
)
4,585
10,822
6,136
Income tax expense
(535
)
4,494
1,167
4,635
Net income (loss)
$
(708
)
$
91
$
9,655
$
1,501
Per share information:
Basic net income (loss) per share of common stock
$
(0.04
)
$
0.01
$
0.73
$
0.13
Diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock
$
(0.04
)
$
0.01
$
0.67
$
0.12
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
17,509,525
11,403,689
13,277,614
11,280,580
Diluted
18,716,562
12,938,288
14,480,347
12,803,511
This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
12/31/18
9/30/18
6/30/18
3/31/18
12/31/17
Income Statement Data:
Net interest income
$
17,716
$
11,543
$
11,587
$
10,846
$
10,518
Provision for loan losses
1,514
481
169
678
(30
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
16,202
11,062
11,418
10,168
10,548
Treasury management and other deposit service charges
793
528
427
402
419
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
1
(1
)
3
—
(108
)
Tri-Net fees
276
374
325
528
254
Mortgage banking income
1,324
1,634
1,383
1,313
1,621
Other noninterest income
3,993
683
627
845
550
Total noninterest income
6,387
3,218
2,765
3,088
2,736
Salaries and employee benefits
9,475
6,514
6,340
6,257
5,411
Data processing and software
1,424
803
810
798
746
Professional fees
534
255
344
474
473
Occupancy
736
544
535
521
507
Equipment
810
520
602
539
467
Regulatory fees
364
228
233
203
234
Merger related expenses
8,929
540
335
—
—
Other operating
1,560
666
806
788
861
Total noninterest expense
23,832
10,070
10,005
9,580
8,699
Net income (loss) before income tax expense
(1,243
)
4,210
4,178
3,676
4,585
Income tax (benefit) expense
(535
)
554
665
483
4,494
Net income (loss)
$
(708
)
$
3,656
$
3,513
$
3,193
$
91
Weighted average shares - basic
17,509,525
12,040,229
11,845,822
11,664,245
11,403,689
Weighted average shares - diluted
18,716,562
13,113,775
13,067,223
12,975,759
12,938,288
Net income (loss) per share, basic
$
(0.04
)
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.27
$
0.01
Net income (loss) per share, diluted
(0.04
)
0.28
0.27
0.25
0.01
Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
Cash and cash equivalents
$
105,443
$
52,589
$
58,222
$
51,125
$
82,797
Securities available-for-sale
243,808
187,469
183,364
189,580
192,621
Securities held-to-maturity
3,734
3,740
3,746
3,752
3,759
Loans held for sale
57,618
50,499
65,320
62,286
74,093
Total loans
1,429,794
1,073,870
1,046,525
1,031,821
947,537
Allowance for loan losses
(12,113
)
(15,218
)
(14,705
)
(14,563
)
(13,721
)
Total assets
1,963,883
1,416,907
1,401,181
1,382,745
1,344,429
Non-interest-bearing deposits
289,552
239,792
223,579
258,161
301,742
Interest-bearing deposits
1,280,456
886,611
921,435
869,393
818,124
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
125,000
125,000
95,000
100,000
70,000
Total liabilities
1,709,504
1,259,397
1,248,035
1,234,052
1,197,483
Shareholders' equity
$
254,379
$
157,510
$
153,146
$
148,693
$
146,946
Total shares of common stock outstanding
17,724,721
12,125,122
11,931,131
11,773,358
11,582,026
Total shares of preferred stock outstanding
878,048
878,048
878,049
878,049
878,049
Book value per share of common stock
$
13.84
$
12.25
$
12.08
$
11.87
$
11.91
Tangible book value per share of common stock *
11.25
11.74
11.56
11.34
11.37
Market value per common share
$
14.73
$
16.72
$
18.53
$
18.83
$
20.77
Capital ratios:
Total risk based capital
12.84
%
12.62
%
12.53
%
12.22
%
12.52
%
Tier 1 risk based capital
12.13
%
11.49
%
11.41
%
11.11
%
11.41
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
11.61
%
10.83
%
10.73
%
10.43
%
10.70
%
Leverage
11.06
%
11.02
%
10.87
%
10.91
%
10.77
%
*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
12/31/18
9/30/18
6/30/18
3/31/18
12/31/17
Average Balance Sheet Data:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
83,560
$
62,787
$
63,064
$
60,965
$
64,850
Investment securities
256,595
196,031
197,933
203,274
202,818
Loans held for sale
52,131
54,701
58,297
68,084
66,311
Loans
1,439,652
1,070,060
1,041,835
983,496
956,441
Assets
1,940,991
1,421,873
1,396,359
1,351,129
1,329,621
Interest bearing deposits
1,271,602
913,534
901,076
840,871
827,732
Deposits
1,579,250
1,147,274
1,138,400
1,111,182
1,081,380
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
102,304
109,728
99,121
84,533
92,554
Liabilities
1,695,181
1,265,610
1,244,824
1,202,854
1,181,954
Shareholders' equity
$
245,811
$
156,264
$
151,535
$
148,276
$
147,667
Performance Ratios:
Annualized return on average assets
-0.14
%
1.02
%
1.01
%
0.96
%
0.03
%
Annualized return on average equity
-1.14
%
9.28
%
9.30
%
8.74
%
0.25
%
Net interest margin (1)
3.89
%
3.35
%
3.46
%
3.39
%
3.30
%
Annualized Non-interest income to average assets
1.31
%
0.90
%
0.79
%
0.93
%
0.82
%
Efficiency ratio
98.9
%
68.2
%
69.7
%
68.8
%
65.6
%
Loans by Type (at period end):
Commercial and industrial
$
404,600
$
398,626
$
386,065
$
408,353
$
373,248
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
141,932
117,904
121,475
131,741
101,132
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
408,514
286,848
286,769
258,016
249,490
Construction and development
174,670
129,799
96,580
91,953
82,586
Consumer real estate
253,562
112,957
109,915
104,224
102,581
Consumer
25,615
8,274
9,671
9,524
6,862
Other
$
21,002
$
19,792
$
36,428
$
28,750
$
31,984
Asset Quality Data:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.85
%
1.42
%
1.41
%
1.41
%
1.45
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
583
%
271
%
271
%
1096
%
509
%
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,078
$
5,610
$
5,419
$
1,329
$
2,695
Troubled debt restructurings
2,947
1,146
1,173
1,190
1,206
Loans - over 89 days past due and accruing
214
215
216
-
231
Total non-performing loans
2,078
5,610
5,419
1,329
2,695
OREO and repossessed assets
988
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
3,066
$
5,610
$
5,419
$
1,329
$
2,695
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.15
%
0.52
%
0.52
%
0.13
%
0.28
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.16
%
0.40
%
0.39
%
0.10
%
0.20
%
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO
0.21
%
0.52
%
0.52
%
0.13
%
0.28
%
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
1.27
%
(0.01
)%
0.01
%
-0.07
%
0.15
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
4,620
$
(32
)
$
27
$
(165
)
$
372
Interest Rates and Yields:
Loans
5.49
%
5.00
%
5.04
%
4.74
%
4.54
%
Securities (1)
3.30
%
2.85
%
2.82
%
2.68
%
2.83
%
Total interest-earning assets (1)
5.02
%
4.58
%
4.58
%
4.29
%
4.11
%
Deposits
1.12
%
1.22
%
1.11
%
0.88
%
0.78
%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements
2.76
%
2.53
%
2.53
%
2.35
%
2.04
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.50
%
1.64
%
1.51
%
1.27
%
1.12
%
Other Information:
Full-time equivalent employees
286
185
183
182
175
This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.
(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/ Rate
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/ Rate
Interest-Earning Assets
Loans (1)
$
1,439,652
$
19,904
5.49
%
$
956,441
$
10,950
4.54
%
Loans held for sale
52,131
650
4.95
%
66,311
716
4.28
%
Securities:
Taxable investment securities (2)
198,799
1,592
3.20
%
153,882
994
2.58
%
Investment securities exempt from federal income tax (3)
57,796
416
3.64
%
48,936
286
3.60
%
Total securities
256,595
2,008
3.30
%
202,818
1,280
2.83
%
Cash balances in other banks
67,880
330
1.93
%
52,988
163
1.22
%
Funds sold
1,047
8
2.92
%
2,989
15
2.04
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,817,305
22,900
5.02
%
1,281,547
13,124
4.11
%
Noninterest-earning assets
123,686
48,074
Total assets
$
1,940,991
$
1,329,621
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
437,656
1,371
1.24
%
$
281,881
608
0.86
%
Savings and money market deposits
496,319
1,619
1.29
%
346,639
827
0.95
%
Time deposits
337,628
1,472
1.73
%
199,212
694
1.38
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,271,603
4,462
1.39
%
827,732
2,129
1.02
%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements
103,655
722
2.76
%
92,554
477
2.04
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,375,258
5,184
1.50
%
920,286
2,606
1.12
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
307,648
253,647
Total funding sources
1,682,905
1,173,933
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
12,275
8,021
Shareholders’ equity
245,811
147,667
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,940,991
$
1,329,621
Net interest spread (4)
3.53
%
2.99
%
Net interest income/margin (5)
$
17,716
3.89
%
$
10,518
3.30
%
(1)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
(2)
Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.
(3)
Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.
(4)
Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities
(5)
Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.
This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
For the Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
(Amounts in thousands)
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/ Rate
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/ Rate
Interest-Earning Assets
Loans (1)
$
1,134,836
$
57,962
5.11
%
$
987,710
$
43,531
4.41
%
Loans held for sale
58,250
2,789
4.79
%
49,466
2,070
4.19
%
Securities:
Taxable investment securities (2)
166,287
4,755
2.86
%
166,538
4,092
2.46
%
Investment securities exempt from federal income tax (3)
47,270
1,201
3.22
%
52,153
1,230
3.63
%
Total securities
213,557
5,956
2.94
%
218,691
5,322
2.74
%
Cash balances in other banks
54,454
1,011
1.85
%
49,990
551
1.10
%
Funds sold
2,483
63
2.55
%
2,518
41
1.63
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,463,579
67,781
4.65
%
1,308,375
51,515
3.99
%
Noninterest-earning assets
65,336
49,419
Total assets
$
1,528,915
$
1,357,794
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
330,952
4,164
1.26
%
$
301,411
2,447
0.81
%
Savings and money market deposits
424,052
5,446
1.28
%
378,640
3,188
0.84
%
Time deposits
227,760
3,940
1.73
%
194,892
2,444
1.25
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
982,764
13,550
1.38
%
874,943
8,079
0.92
%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements
99,450
2,539
2.55
%
98,289
1,572
1.60
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,082,214
16,089
1.49
%
973,232
9,651
0.99
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
262,280
232,687
Total funding sources
1,344,494
1,205,919
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
8,735
8,474
Shareholders’ equity
175,686
143,402
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,528,915
$
1,357,795
Net interest spread (4)
3.17
%
3.00
%
Net interest income/margin (5)
$
51,692
3.55
%
$
41,864
3.25
%
(1)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
(2)
Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.
(3)
Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.
(4)
Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)
Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.
This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Operating net income:
Net income (loss)
$
(708
)
$
3,656
$
3,513
$
3,193
$
91
Add: impact of tax reform*
—
—
—
—
3,562
Add: merger related expenses
8,929
540
335
—
—
Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses
(1,985
)
(141
)
(88
)
—
—
Operating net income
$
6,236
$
4,055
$
3,760
$
3,193
$
3,653
Operating diluted net income per share of common stock:
Operating net income
$
6,236
$
4,055
$
3,760
$
3,193
$
3,653
Weighted average shares - diluted
18,716,562
13,113,775
13,067,223
12,975,759
12,938,288
Operating diluted net income per share of common stock
$
0.33
$
0.31
$
0.29
$
0.25
$
0.28
Operating annualized return on average assets:
Operating net income
$
6,236
$
4,055
$
3,760
$
3,193
$
3,653
Average assets
$
1,940,991
$
1,421,873
$
1,396,359
$
1,351,129
$
1,329,621
Operating annualized return on average assets
1.27
%
1.13
%
1.08
%
0.96
%
1.09
%
Operating annualized return on average tangible equity:
Average total shareholders' equity
$
245,811
$
156,264
$
151,535
$
148,276
$
147,667
Less: average intangible assets
(45,687
)
(6,220
)
(6,228
)
(6,238
)
(6,248
)
Average tangible equity
200,124
150,044
145,307
142,038
141,419
Operating net income
$
6,236
$
4,055
$
3,760
$
3,193
$
3,653
Operating annualized return on average tangible equity
12.36
%
10.72
%
10.38
%
9.12
%
10.25
%
Operating efficiency ratio:
Total noninterest expense
$
23,832
$
10,070
$
10,005
$
9,580
$
8,699
Less: merger related expenses
(8,929
)
(540
)
(335
)
—
—
Total operating noninterest expense
14,903
9,530
9,670
9,580
8,699
Net interest income
17,716
11,543
11,587
10,846
10,518
Total noninterest income
6,387
3,218
2,765
3,088
2,736
Total revenues
$
24,103
$
14,761
$
14,352
$
13,934
$
13,254
Operating efficiency ratio:
61.83
%
64.56
%
67.38
%
68.75
%
65.63
%
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Tangible Equity:
Total shareholders' equity
$
254,379
$
157,510
$
153,146
$
148,693
$
146,946
Less: intangible assets
(46,048
)
(6,219
)
(6,222
)
(6,232
)
(6,242
)
Tangible equity
$
208,331
$
151,291
$
146,924
$
142,461
$
140,704
Tangible Common Equity:
Tangible equity
$
208,331
$
151,291
$
146,924
$
142,461
$
140,704
Less: preferred equity
(9,000
)
(9,000
)
(9,000
)
(9,000
)
(9,000
)
Tangible common equity
$
199,331
$
142,291
$
137,924
$
133,461
$
131,704
Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock:
Tangible common equity
$
199,331
$
142,291
$
137,924
$
133,461
$
131,704
Total shares of common stock outstanding
17,724,721
12,125,122
11,931,131
11,773,358
11,582,026
Tangible book value per share of common stock
$
11.25
$
11.74
$
11.56
$
11.34
$
11.37
*As a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which included a Federal corporate tax rate change from 35% to 21%, we revalued our deferred tax assets, which resulted in a $3.6 million increase in income tax expense for 2017. The non-GAAP operating ratios above have excluded the impact of this transaction.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Operating net income:
Net income
$
9,655
$
1,501
Add: impact of tax reform*
—
3,562
Add: merger related expenses
9,803
—
Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses
(2,213
)
—
Operating net income
$
17,245
$
5,063
Operating diluted net income per share of common stock:
Operating net income
$
17,245
$
5,063
Weighted average shares - diluted
14,480,347
12,803,511
Operating diluted net income per share of common stock
$
1.19
$
0.40
Operating annualized return on average assets:
Operating net income
$
17,245
$
5,063
Average assets
$
1,528,915
$
1,357,794
Operating annualized return on average assets
1.13
%
0.37
%
Operating annualized return on average tangible equity:
Average total shareholders' equity
$
175,686
$
143,402
Less: average intangible assets
(16,174
)
(6,265
)
Average tangible equity
159,512
137,137
Operating net income
$
17,245
$
5,063
Operating annualized return on average tangible equity
10.81
%
3.69
%
Operating efficiency ratio:
Total noninterest expense
$
53,487
$
33,765
Less: merger related expenses
(9,803
)
—
Total operating noninterest expense
43,684
33,765
Net interest income
51,692
41,863
Total noninterest income
15,459
10,908
Total revenues
$
67,151
$
52,771
Operating efficiency ratio:
65.05
%
63.98
%
*As a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which included a Federal corporate tax rate change from 35% to 21%, we revalued our deferred tax assets, which resulted in a $3.6 million increase in income tax expense for 2017. The non-GAAP operating ratios above have excluded the impact of this transaction.
(1) For a discussion and reconciliation of the Non-GAAP operating measures that exclude merger-related costs unrelated to CapStar’s normal operations, see the section titled “Non-GAAP Disclaimer” and the Non-GAAP financial measures section of the financial statements.
