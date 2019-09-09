Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Capstar Financial Holdings Inc    CSTR

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

(CSTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CapStar and Certain Directors and Officers Announce Stock Purchase Agreement with Corsair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 07:39pm EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced today that it has purchased 129,786 shares of the Company’s common stock from funds managed by Corsair Investments, L.P. (“Corsair”) for a price of $15.41 per share and a total purchase price of approximately $2 million, representing a purchase price equal to the September 5, 2019 closing price of the Company’s common stock, pursuant to a Securities Purchase Agreement with Corsair dated September 9, 2019.

Additionally, the Company announced that Dennis C. Bottorff, the Chairman of the Company’s board of directors, and Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, each purchased 32,446 shares of the Company’s common stock and eight (8) other directors and members of Company management purchased a total of 162,232 shares of the Company’s common stock for a total purchase price of approximately $3.50 million.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank.  CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service.  As of June 30, 2019, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $2.02 billion, gross loans of $1.44 billion, total deposits of $1.72 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $262.66 million.  Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings “Item 1A. Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company cautions investors that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Rob Anderson 
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer 
(615) 732-6470

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
07:39pCapStar and Certain Directors and Officers Announce Stock Purchase Agreement ..
GL
04:50pCAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, R..
AQ
09/06CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
09/06CapStar Announces Expansion of Share Repurchase Program and Ability to Conduc..
GL
08/07CAPSTAR FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
07/25CAPSTAR FINANCIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
07/25CAPSTAR FINANCIAL : Reports Fully Diluted EPS of $0.31 and Fully Diluted Operati..
AQ
07/09CAPSTAR FINANCIAL : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and..
AQ
06/05CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 91,6 M
EBIT 2019 34,1 M
Net income 2019 22,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,07%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,99x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,94x
Capitalization 274 M
Chart CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Capstar Financial Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,60  $
Last Close Price 15,60  $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,41%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claire Whitfield Tucker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denny C. Bottorff Chairman
Robert B. Anderson CFO, Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
L. Earl Bentz Director
Thomas R. Flynn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC4.75%271
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-3.06%168 657
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 803
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP10.67%52 215
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%49 616
QNB-1.58%48 686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group