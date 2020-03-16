Log in
Veteran Bank Leader Joins CapStar as East Tennessee Market President

03/16/2020 | 08:03pm EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), announced today the hiring of Mike Hill as its East Tennessee Market President.  He will work with Athens Market President Shane Sewell, Chattanooga/Cleveland Market President Jay Leggett, and Knoxville Market President Amy Pangelinan in leading the company’s banking activities and business development across the region.  Additionally, Hill will oversee CapStar’s Correspondent Banking and Government Guaranteed Lending divisions.  Hill will be located in Knoxville.

“Over the past year, CapStar has quickly assembled one of East Tennessee’s strongest banking teams with the acquisition of Athens Federal and our de novo entry into Knoxville,” said Timothy K. Schools, CapStar’s president and Chief Executive Officer.  “We are focused on hiring top talent and I could not be more excited to once again work with Mike and have him join our outstanding team.  He is a winner and one of East Tennessee’s top banking professionals.  Having played a key role in two East Tennessee bank startups, he will do an excellent job of positioning CapStar’s highly responsive and flexible business model among market competitors.”

Mike Hill, Market President (mike.hill@capstarbank.com)

With 25 years of banking experience, Hill joins CapStar having most recently served as Chief Banking Officer for Highlands Union Bank.  Hill began his career at Bank of America in Charlotte, North Carolina where he worked for twelve years serving in a number of areas including the mortgage and treasury services divisions.

Subsequently, he returned home to Tri-Cities, Tennessee serving as a Commercial Relationship Manager at Regions and TriSummit Bank.  For the ten-year period prior to joining Highlands, he served as the Tri-Cities Market Executive for First Citizens where he founded their presence in 2007.

Hill is a native of Kingsport, Tennessee.  He was a Division I athlete, playing baseball at East Tennessee State University, before graduating from Pfeiffer University where he received his bachelor’s degree in Finance.  Additionally, he holds a MBA from Wingate University.  His community involvement includes Leadership Johnson City, Leadership Kingsport, serving on the board of directors of Keystone Dental, as well as being an active supporter of Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $2.03 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 13 locations in seven Tennessee counties. The bank was recognized by Greenwich Associates, an international marketing firm, as a national Customer Service Leader for small business banking.

For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

For more information, contact:
Nicole Gibbs, (423) 649-141
nicole.gibbs@capstarbank.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
