Capstead Mortgage Corporation : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) (“Capstead” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2018 results following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, dial toll free (888) 220-8451 in the U.S. and Canada or (786) 789-4776 for international callers. Please ask to join the Capstead Mortgage Corporation fourth quarter earnings conference call. The audio replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. The replay can be accessed by dialing toll free (888) 203-1112 in the U.S. and Canada or (719) 457-0820 for international callers and entering conference number 1821513.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.capstead.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to download and install audio software, if needed. An audio archive of the webcast will be available until May 1, 2019 on the Company’s website.

About Capstead

Capstead is a self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. The Company earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential adjustable-rate mortgage pass-through securities, referred to as ARM securities, issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae.

