CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION

CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(CMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Capstead Mortgage Corporation : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/14/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) (“Capstead” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2020 results following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, dial toll free (877) 505-6547 in the U.S., (855) 669-9657 for Canada, or (412) 902-6660 for international callers and ask to join the Capstead Mortgage Corporation call. The audio replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. The replay can be accessed by dialing toll free (877) 344-7529 in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 for Canada, or (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering conference number 10146411.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.capstead.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to download and install audio software, if needed. An audio archive of the webcast will be available until October 28, 2020 on the Company’s website.

About Capstead

Capstead is a self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. The Company earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential adjustable-rate mortgage pass-through securities, referred to as ARM securities, issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae.

Capstead’s investment strategy attempts to mitigate risks to book value by focusing on investments in agency-guaranteed residential mortgage pass-through securities, which are considered to have little, if any, credit risk and are collateralized by ARM loans with interest rates that reset periodically to more current levels.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 96,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -151 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,13x
Yield 2020 11,3%
Capitalization 520 M 520 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capstead Mortgage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 5,39 $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip A. Reinsch President, CEO, Director & Executive VP
Jack E. Biegler Chairman
Lance J. Phillips Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Gary Keiser Independent Director
Michael G. O'Neil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION-32.70%520
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-29.41%9 512
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-28.22%7 098
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-43.89%3 937
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-41.16%3 421
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-58.41%2 785
