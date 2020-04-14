Log in
Capstone Mining : to Release Q1 2020 Results on April 28, 2020

04/14/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

Capstone Mining Corp. (“Capstone”) (TSX:CS) will release its 2020 first quarter results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after market close, followed by an investor conference call to be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:30 am (Eastern Time).

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date:

 

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Time:

 

11:30 am Eastern Time (8:30 am Pacific Time)

Dial in:

 

North America: 1-877-823-8676, International: +825-312-2240

Webcast:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2218097/7C9FE2184A36B0D28729C5A8FBF1B50B

 

The conference call replay will be available until May 13, 2020.

Replay: North America: 800-585-8367, International: +416-621-4642
Passcode:

5215689

Following the replay, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at https://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Capstone Mining Corp.
Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.


© Business Wire 2020
