CAPSTONE MINING CORP.

Capstone Mining : to Release Q2 2020 Results on July 30, 2020

07/07/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

Capstone Mining Corp. (“Capstone”) (TSX:CS) will release its 2020 second quarter results on Thursday, July 30, 2020 before market open, followed by an investor conference call later the same day at 11:30 am (Eastern Time).

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date:

 

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Time:

 

11:30 am Eastern Time (8:30 am Pacific Time)

Dial in number:

 

North America: 1-833-714-0890
International: +778-560-2658

Conference ID:

 

9098385

Webcast link:

 

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2405833/EF33D8DD9329553C276F93EAFBA6B18A  

A replay of the conference call will be available until August 13, 2020.

Replay dial in:

 

North America: 1-800-585-8367
International: +416-621-4642 

Passcode:

 

9098385

Following the replay, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at https://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Capstone Mining Corp.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.


© Business Wire 2020
