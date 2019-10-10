Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Capstone Mining Corp.    CS   CA14068G1046

CAPSTONE MINING CORP.

(CS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capstone Mining : to Release Q3 2019 Results on November 5, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

VANCOUVER, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Capstone Mining Corp. ('Capstone') (TSX:CS) will release its 2019 third quarter results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after market close, followed by an investor conference call to be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:30 am (Eastern Time).

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Time: 11:30 am Eastern Time (8:30 am Pacific Time)
Dial in: North America: 1-888-390-0546, International: +416-764-8688
Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2110021/22F1E92F94A522B0BF4CD321053FFFC3
Replay: North America: 1-888-390-0541, International: +416-764-8677
Passcode: 447854#

The conference call replay will be available until November 13, 2019. Following the replay, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at https://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Capstone Mining Corp.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.

SOURCE Capstone Mining Corp.

Disclaimer

Capstone Mining Corporation published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 22:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPSTONE MINING CORP.
06:41pCAPSTONE MINING : to Release Q3 2019 Results on November 5, 2019
PU
09/30CAPSTONE MINING : Hosts Analyst Visit at Cozamin and Pinto Valley
AQ
07/31CAPSTONE MINING : Q2 2019 Results Continued Operating Momentum
AQ
07/30CAPSTONE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30CAPSTONE MINING Q2 2019 RESULTS : Continued Operating Momentum
PR
07/25CAPSTONE MINING : Extends and Improves $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility
AQ
06/27CAPSTONE MINING : to Release Q2 2019 Results on July 30, 2019
AQ
06/24CAPSTONE MINING : Reports Restart of Operations at Pinto Valley Mine
PR
06/22CAPSTONE MINING : Reports Wildfire Burning Near Pinto Valley Mine
AQ
06/20CAPSTONE MINING : Reports Wildfire Burning Near Pinto Valley Mine
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 415 M
EBIT 2019 38,1 M
Net income 2019 -8,04 M
Debt 2019 163 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 53,0x
P/E ratio 2020 5,52x
EV / Sales2019 0,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
Capitalization 212 M
Chart CAPSTONE MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Capstone Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPSTONE MINING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 0,78  $
Last Close Price 0,53  $
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Murvin Pylot President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Leslie Brack Non-Executive Chairman
Brad J. Mercer Senior Vice President-Operations & Exploration
Raman Randhawa Chief Financial Officer
Dale Canfield Peniuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPSTONE MINING CORP.-9.84%159
ANTOFAGASTA5.59%9 961
VEDANTA LTD-36.03%7 586
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-4.38%5 718
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS-14.13%4 839
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.-13.75%3 854
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group