Capstone Secures Order for Two New C200 Signature Series Units with Integrated Capstone Heat Recovery Modules

VAN NUYS, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (Nasdaq: CPST), the world’s leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it has secured an order for two of its new C200 Signature Series units with Capstone integrated roof mounted heat recovery modules (HRM), that will allow for generating up to 300kW of hot water heat recovery (1.0 MMBtu/hr) in addition to the 200kW of electrical output. Horizon Power, one of Capstone’s longtime distribution partners in the U.S., secured the order.



The innovative combined heat and power (CHP) or cogeneration solution leverages Capstone’s pre-packaged roof mounted heat recovery modules. This allows the customer to capture the thermal energy from the exhaust to provide hot water for domestic uses or as thermal energy to drive an absorption chiller, boosting the overall system efficiency of the CHP installation to more than 80%.

“Our Signature Series product with its fully integrated heat recovery solution is targeted directly at customers like hotels, office buildings, retail, industrial applications and universities. Microturbines are well suited for CHP and CCHP applications because they benefit from round-the-clock operations while enabling them to lower their operational costs and simultaneously comply with the world’s most stringent emissions standards,” said Darren Jamison, Capstone’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

In fiscal 2018, the energy efficiency market vertical for Capstone accounted for 47% of product revenues, followed by the natural resource at 38% and renewable energy at 9%. The critical power and microgrid market verticals combined for 6% of annual product sales.

“We continue to successfully diversify our market verticals by concentrating on CHP and CCHP as energy efficiency is a growth market for us globally,” concluded Mr. Jamison.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation ( www.capstoneturbine.com ) (Nasdaq: CPST) is the world’s leading producer of low-emission microturbine systems and was the first to market commercially viable microturbine energy products. Capstone has shipped over 9,000 Capstone Microturbine systems to customers worldwide. These award-winning systems have logged millions of documented runtime operating hours. Capstone is a member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Combined Heat and Power Partnership, which is committed to improving the efficiency of the nation’s energy infrastructure and reducing emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases. A DQS-Certified ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified company, Capstone is headquartered in the Los Angeles area with sales and/or service centers in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

