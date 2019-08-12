Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Capstone Turbine Corporation    CPST

CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION

(CPST)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capstone Turbine : Lands First Significant Energy Efficiency Project in Bolivia with Ceramic Product Manufacturer Ceramica Guadalquivir

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 08:51am EDT

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / Capstone Turbine Corporation(www.capstoneturbine.com) (Nasdaq:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today it secured its first significant combined heat and power ('CHP') energy efficiency project in Bolivia with ceramic product manufacturer, Ceramica Guadalquivir. The project will utilize a C600S in a five-bay enclosure to accommodate future expansion up to one megawatt ('MW'). The exhaust energy from the clean and green microturbine will be used in the ceramic tile and brick drying process.

Monelco SRL, Capstone's local distribution partner in Bolivia, secured the order, which is expected to ship in August and be commissioned by the end of October. The order is the first industrial deployment for Monelco in Bolivia and expands their business beyond their traditional oil and gas applications, where they have installed over 80 Capstone microturbines at Bolivia's state-run oil company YPFB installations. This first combined heat and power project is key to Monelco's future in the development of microturbine technology in Bolivia's industrial manufacturing sector.

Annually, manufacturing has accounted for between 14% and 15% of Bolivia's gross domestic product. The share of the manufacturing industry, as a whole (including the mining industry), to the GDP increased from 30% in 2000 to 37% in 2010. Most of the manufacturing industry is small-scale, aimed at regional markets rather than national operations. Leading manufactured goods in Bolivia include textiles, clothing, non-durable consumer goods, processed soya, refined metals, and refined petroleum.

'The order is significant as it demonstrates our continued market development in yet another strategic geography,' said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone. 'We continue to see a growing demand for our products in South America where microturbines can offer substantial cost savings for commercial and industrial customers. It's great to be getting CHP order flow from Brazil, Columbia, Chile and now Bolivia where we had little or no commercial industrial business just a couple of years ago,' added Mr. Jamison.

'As a second-generation business leader in Bolivia, I am committed to bringing automation and new technology into my family run industrial manufacturing business as we look to be a leader in red ceramic products in both Bolivia and the international markets,' said Oscar Vargas Hernandez, General Manager of Ceramica Guadalquivir.

'I was looking for an environmentally friendly way to reduce our energy costs that met our high-quality standards and would contribute to the general social welfare of the local area. We develop all our activities based on efficient production, mutual respect of our employees and overall beneficial teamwork,' added Mr. Vargas.

'Capstone is pleased to see Monelco's expansion into the industrial space,' said Jim Crouse, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Capstone. 'Bolivia holds an untapped CHP opportunity for Capstone and Monelco has found an industrial solution to allow customers to reduce their energy cost while improving their resiliency and environmental footprint,' concluded Mr. Crouse.

'I was really pleased to find a technology that could meet our energy requirements, as well as provide resiliency and the ability to quickly and easily expand the project in the future as I continue to grow my business,' concluded Mr. Vargas.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (Nasdaq:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, providing scalable systems focusing on 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of gaseous or liquid fuels and are the ideal solution for today's distributed power generation needs. To date, Capstone has shipped over 9,000 units to 73 countries and has saved customers an estimated $253 million in annual energy costs and 350,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedInand YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements,' as that term is used in the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'expects,' 'believes,' 'objective,' 'intend,' 'targeted,' 'plan' and similar phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in Capstone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that may cause Capstone's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in such statements. Capstone cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Capstone undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

'Capstone' and 'Capstone Microturbine' are registered trademarks of Capstone Turbine Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Capstone Turbine Corporation
Investor and investment media inquiries:
818-407-3628
ir@capstoneturbine.com

Integra Investor Relations
Shawn M. Severson
415-226-7747
cpst@integra-ir.com

SOURCE: Capstone Turbine Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/555458/Capstone-Lands-First-Significant-Energy-Efficiency-Project-in-Bolivia-with-Ceramic-Product-Manufacturer-Ceramica-Guadalquivir

Released August 12, 2019

Disclaimer

Capstone Turbine Corporation published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 12:50:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATI
08:51aCAPSTONE TURBINE : Lands First Significant Energy Efficiency Project in Bolivia ..
PU
08/08CAPSTONE TURBINE : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
PU
08/08CAPSTONE TURBINE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/08CAPSTONE TURBINE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/31CAPSTONE TURBINE : Announces the 4-Year Results of its Extensive Parts Remanufac..
AQ
07/19CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION : - Capstone Microturbines Power through Major New ..
AQ
07/18CAPSTONE TURBINE : Microturbines Power Through Major New York Blackout
PU
07/16CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION : - Oil & Gas Company Orders First of Potentially F..
AQ
07/15CAPSTONE TURBINE : Oil & Gas Company Orders First of Potentially Five Capstone C..
PU
07/08CAPSTONE TURBINE : Reports Select Preliminary Q1 Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 89,4 M
EBIT 2020 -7,90 M
Net income 2020 -16,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,85x
P/E ratio 2021 -22,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,55x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 49,0 M
Chart CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capstone Turbine Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,95  $
Last Close Price 0,67  $
Spread / Highest target 348%
Spread / Average Target 191%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren R. Jamison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Holly Ann van Deursen Chairman
Jayme L. Brooks Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Noam Lotan Independent Director
Gary J. Mayo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION11.81%49
ABB LTD-6.23%38 470
KONE24.88%30 205
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG12.22%23 755
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.21%9 350
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.2.60%5 877
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group