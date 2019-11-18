Log in
Capstone Turbine Shares Rising After Ecopetrol Deal Announced

11/18/2019 | 11:31am EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Capstone Turbine are trading higher on the Nasdaq Monday, after the company said it secured a "significant" project with Colombian state energy company Ecopetrol SA.

At 11:07 a.m. EST, Capstone shares had risen 18.68% to trade at $3.05. Volume topped 367,000 shares, above the stock's 65-day average volume of 136,270. Year to date, shares of the mocriturbine manufacturer are down 49%.

Before the bell Monday, Capstone said it "secured its first-ever flare gas project in Colombia with Ecopetrol." The company said the 1-MW project is slated to be commissioned by the end of the year.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION 17.90% 3.12 Delayed Quote.-57.07%
ECOPETROL S.A. 0.64% 3145 End-of-day quote.18.68%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.16% 8523.146094 Delayed Quote.27.79%
WTI -1.63% 56.83 Delayed Quote.26.39%
