CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION

(CPST)
Capstone Turbine : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City on September 10, 2019

09/05/2019 | 04:22pm EDT

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it has been invited to present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, being held in New York City on September 8-10, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 10th at 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time. Joining Mr. Jamison will be Mr. Cory Glick, Founder and President of RSP Systems, Capstone's dedicated New York and Connecticut Distribution Partner.

Capstone's presentation will be webcast live at http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/cpst/. A link to the webcast, along with the supporting presentation materials, will be available the day of the conference by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.capstoneturbine.com. A replay will be available shortly after the webcast concludes.

Mr. Jamison and Mr. Glick will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference day. Qualified institutional investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Capstone's team during the conference are encouraged to email info@integra-ir.com.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, providing scalable systems focusing on 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of gaseous or liquid fuels and are the ideal solution for today's distributed power generation needs. To date, Capstone has shipped over 9,000 units to 73 countries and has saved customers an estimated $253 million in annual energy costs and 350,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram,and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements,' as that term is used in the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'expects,' 'believes,' 'objective,' 'intend,' 'targeted,' 'plan' and similar phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in Capstone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that may cause Capstone's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in such statements. Capstone cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Capstone undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

'Capstone' and 'Capstone Microturbine' are registered trademarks of Capstone Turbine Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Capstone Turbine Corporation
Investor and investment media inquiries:
818-407-3628
ir@capstoneturbine.com

Integra Investor Relations
Shawn M. Severson
415-226-7747
cpst@integra-ir.com

SOURCE:Capstone Turbine Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/558639/Capstone-Turbine-to-Present-at-the-HC-Wainwright-21st-Annual-Global-Investment-Conference-in-New-York-City-on-September-10-2019

Released September 5, 2019

Disclaimer

Capstone Turbine Corporation published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 20:21:02 UTC
