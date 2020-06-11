Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Captii Limited    AWV   SG1BA0000004

CAPTII LIMITED

(AWV)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 06/09
0.36 SGD   0.00%
05:38aCAPTII : Results Of The Annual General Meeting
PU
06/10REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
05/20ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Captii : Results Of The Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 05:38am EDT
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 11, 2020 17:23
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG200520MEETUVHU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wong Tze Leng
Designation Executive Chairman
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please find attached our responses to substantial and relevant questions received from shareholders in advance of our AGM to be held on 11 June 2020 at 2.00 pm.
Additional Text Please find attached the results of the AGM.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 11/06/2020 14:00:00
Response Deadline Date 09/06/2020 14:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Meeting will be convened and held by way of electronic means.

Attachments

  1. Response To Questions (Size: 463,199 bytes)
  2. Notice Of AGM (Size: 36,859 bytes)
  3. Proxy Form (Size: 372,101 bytes)
  4. Statistics Of Shareholdings (Size: 23,213 bytes)
  5. Results Of AGM (Size: 170,128 bytes)

Disclaimer

Captii Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 09:37:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAPTII LIMITED
05:38aCAPTII : Results Of The Annual General Meeting
PU
06/10REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
05/20ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
05/12FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : First Quarter Results
PU
02/26CAPTII : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
PU
2019CAPTII : Increase In Issued And Paid-Up Share Capital Of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
PU
2019CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : :Increase in Issued and Paid-up Share Cap..
PU
2019CAPTII : Completion Of Internal Reorganisation
PU
2019CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : :Completion of Internal Reorganisation
PU
2019CAPTII LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 23,8 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net income 2019 2,08 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
Net cash 2019 8,45 M 6,08 M 6,08 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,70x
Yield 2019 3,38%
Capitalization 11,5 M 8,31 M 8,28 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,14x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart CAPTII LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Captii Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tze Leng Wong Group Executive Chairman
Su Nie Lee Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Seong Phaik Chuah Independent Director
Peng Hock Phuah Lead Independent Director
Anton Syazi Ahmad Sebi Group Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPTII LIMITED-2.70%8
AT&T INC.-17.76%228 998
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-14.89%147 290
T-MOBILE US34.90%130 731
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.12.59%100 567
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-4.87%87 003
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group