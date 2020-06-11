|
Captii : Results Of The Annual General Meeting
06/11/2020 | 05:38am EDT
|
Announcement Title
|
Annual General Meeting
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jun 11, 2020 17:23
|
Status
|
Replace
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG200520MEETUVHU
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Wong Tze Leng
|
Designation
|
Executive Chairman
|
Financial Year End
|
31/12/2019
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
Please find attached our responses to substantial and relevant questions received from shareholders in advance of our AGM to be held on 11 June 2020 at 2.00 pm.
|
Additional Text
|
Please find attached the results of the AGM.
|
Event Dates
|
Meeting Date and Time
|
11/06/2020 14:00:00
|
Response Deadline Date
|
09/06/2020 14:00:00
|
Event Venue(s)
|
Venue(s)
|
Venue details
|
|
|
Meeting Venue
|
Meeting will be convened and held by way of electronic means.
