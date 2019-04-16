Captiva Verde Announces Documentation of Sage Ranch Environmental Impact Report and Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2019) - Captiva Verde Land Corp. (CSE: PWR) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received 4-0 approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission in California for its 1,042 unit $350 Million subdivision. The Company and its JV partner, Greenbriar Capital Corp, is in advanced discussions with the US Air Force to lease the 1,042 units to the military for the members and families of its civilian, military and contractor workforce at Edwards Air Force Base and related facilities.

Once completed, Sage Ranch will comprise 1.7 Million finished square feet of eight (8) different housing types and if leased to the USAF in its entirety, generate between $850,000 to $1,700,000 per month in discretionary post-tax cash flow for the JV.

To pay for the completion of the engineering work Captiva has negotiated a fully subscribed Private Placement of 3 Million units at $0.20 per unit. Each unit comprises one share and one half share purchase warrant enabling each full warrant to buy an additional share at $0.35 per share for a period of 12 months. The issuance is subject to regulatory approval and will have a four (4) month hold period.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jeffrey Ciachurski"



Jeffrey Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cell: (949) 903-5906

E-mail: westernwind@shaw.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

