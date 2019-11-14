Captiva Verde Executes Formal Agreement with Miss Envy Group to Aquire Worldwide Rights for Miss Envy Brands, Product Formulations Including Intellectual Property, Manufacturing, Marketing, Sales and Distribution of CBD and Cannabis Related Products

Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - Captiva Verde Land Corp. (CSE: PWR) (the "Company" or "Captiva"), is pleased to announce that it has executed today an exclusive and formal acquisition agreement with the Miss Envy Design Group. Miss Envy was recently awarded the 2017 High Times Cup Gold Medal for best topical and CBD products.

Our Miss Envy team designs and formulates award winning products throughout the world, and Captiva Verde is excited to be part of this award winning team to manufacture, sell and distribute our legal products throughout the entire World (not including Canada) where products are compliant with all applicable laws and regulations.

The Company values the extensive Miss Envy product catalogue and deeply appreciates the support from its eleven thousand (11,000) subscribers and supporters. Having a team that has been in the space for 25 years is another reason why Cannabis 2.0 will be comprised of companies like Captiva Verde who align themselves with award winning market veterans. The broader Captiva Verde shareholders have used many of the different Miss Envy designed products and all feedback from this personal experience has been positive. No other product has met the success rate with our shareholders. Terms of the deal are the issuance of Eight Million (8,000,000) Captiva Shares paid on the following performance milestones:

2 million shares on the commencement of legal sales anywhere in the World 2 million shares on the next $5 Million in sales 2 million shares on every $5 Million increase thereafter for a total of Eight Million shares. The agreement is subject to Canadian Securities Exchange Approval

