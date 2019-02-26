Captiva Verde Land Corp. Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2019) - Captiva Verde Land Corp. (CSE: PWR) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 22, 2019, it has now closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of 3,000,000 Units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $300,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable into a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 with a one-year expiry. All securities sold in this Private Placement are subject to a statutory 4-month hold period from closing in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The proceeds of this Private Placement are for the Company's general corporate purposes.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Company did not pay any finder's fees in connection with the Private Placement.

For further information, please contact Mr. Jeffrey Ciachurski or view the Company's filings at www.SEDAR.com.

Jeffrey Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cell: (949) 903-5906

E-mail: westernwind@shaw.ca

