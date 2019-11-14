Log in
CAPTIVA VERDE LAND CORP.

(PWR)
Captiva Verde Land : Executes Formal Agreement with Miss Envy Group to Aquire Worldwide Rights for Miss Envy Brands, Product Formulations Including Intellectual Property, Manufacturing, Marketing, Sales and Distribution of CBD and Cannabis Related Products

11/14/2019 | 04:15pm EST

DGAP-News: Captiva Verde Land Corp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Captiva Verde Executes Formal Agreement with Miss Envy Group to Aquire Worldwide Rights for Miss Envy Brands, Product Formulations Including Intellectual Property, Manufacturing, Marketing, Sales and Distribution of CBD and Cannabis Related Products
14.11.2019 / 22:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - Captiva Verde Land Corp. (CSE: PWR) (the "Company" or "Captiva"), is pleased to announce that it has executed today an exclusive and formal acquisition agreement with the Miss Envy Design Group. Miss Envy was recently awarded the 2017 High Times Cup Gold Medal for best topical and CBD products.

Our Miss Envy team designs and formulates award winning products throughout the world, and Captiva Verde is excited to be part of this award winning team to manufacture, sell and distribute our legal products throughout the entire World (not including Canada) where products are compliant with all applicable laws and regulations.

The Company values the extensive Miss Envy product catalogue and deeply appreciates the support from its eleven thousand (11,000) subscribers and supporters. Having a team that has been in the space for 25 years is another reason why Cannabis 2.0 will be comprised of companies like Captiva Verde who align themselves with award winning market veterans. The broader Captiva Verde shareholders have used many of the different Miss Envy designed products and all feedback from this personal experience has been positive. No other product has met the success rate with our shareholders. Terms of the deal are the issuance of Eight Million (8,000,000) Captiva Shares paid on the following performance milestones:

  1. 2 million shares on the commencement of legal sales anywhere in the World
  2. 2 million shares on the next $5 Million in sales
  3. 2 million shares on every $5 Million increase thereafter for a total of Eight Million shares.
  4. The agreement is subject to Canadian Securities Exchange Approval

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey Ciachurski
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Cell: (949) 903-5906
E-mail: westernwind@shaw.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49766

169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49766
News Source: Newsfile

14.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Captiva Verde Land Corp
Canada
ISIN: CA14075E1007
EQS News ID: 913653

 
End of News DGAP News Service

913653  14.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=913653&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
