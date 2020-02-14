CARASENT ASA: Insider share trading

SHARE TRADING Windchange Invest AB, a company controlled by Johan Lindqvist, Chairman of the Board of Carasent ASA, has today sold 7,675,359 shares at NOK 15,275 per share. Windchange Invest AB has after this trade no more shares in Carasent ASA. Windchange AS, a company controlled by Johan Lindqvist, has today bought 6,715,359 shares in Carasent ASA. Windchange AS has after this trade 6,815,359 shares in Carasent ASA. Johan Lindqvist and companies controlled by him, have after this trade 6,824,124 shares which represent 16,8 % of the issued shares, plus 78,573 subscription rights. Jannerberg Invest AB, a company controlled by Jesper Jannerberg, CEO of Carasent ASA, has today sold 190,000 for a price of NOK 15,275 share. Jannerberg Invest AB has after this trade 4,802,618 shares which represents 11,82 % of the issued shares, plus 78,573 subscription rights. N Hugosson Inwest AB, a company controlled by Niclas Hugosson, Business Developer, has today sold 200,000 shares for a price of NOK 15,275 share. N Hugosson Inwest AB has after this trade 4,161,992 shares which represents 10,24 % of the issued shares, plus 78,573 subscription rights. Factis Invest AB, a company controlled by Dennis Højer, Managing Director of Evimeria EMR AB, has today sold 200,000 shares for a price of NOK 15,275 share. Factis Invest AB has after this trade 4,233,053 shares which represents 10,42 % of the issued shares, plus 78,573 subscription rights. Laika Invest AS, a company controlled by Jon Schultz, General Counsel, has today sold 100,000 shares to Windchange AS for a price of NOK 15,275 per share. Laika Invest AS has after this trade 193,207 shares which represents 0,48 % of the issued shares. Andreas Spångberg, Sales Director in Evimeria EMR AB has today bought 100,000 shares for a price of NOK 15,275 share. Andreas Spångberg has after this trade 100,000 shares which represents 0,25 % of the issued shares, plus 136,691 subscription rights. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12, ref. §§ 4-2 and 4-3.

