Carasent : Q1 2020 - Earnings Announcement

Carasent Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Oslo, Norway - April 28, 2020 -Carasent ASA® (OSE: CARA), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Interim Management Report Evimeria EMR AB had a strong first quarter in line with our expectations and with no substantial Covid-19 effects. Overview of First Quarter 2020 results for Evimeria EMR AB (in SEK and IFRS adjusted*). *Previously we have reported Swedish GAAP numbers for Evimeria, but to increase transparency we will, starting this quarter, report IFRS adjusted numbers. A multi year overview for previous years is presented in the section Evimeria Adjusted IFRSbelow. Revenue of SEK 15.9 million, an increase of 35% as compared to Q1 2019.

EBITDA of SEK 6.0 million as compared to SEK 3.6 million during Q1 2019.

EBIT of SEK 3.7 million as compared to SEK 2.5 million during Q1 2019.

Signed 23 new clinics during the First Quarter 2020, which is above previous year. Ended the Fourth Quarter with 427 active clinics. Overview of First Quarter 2020 consolidated results for Carasent ASA (in NOK and IFRS). Revenues of NOK 15.6 million as compared to NOK 11.1 million during Q1-19.

Q1-19. Net income of NOK 0.4 million as compared to NOK 1.0 million during Q1-19.

Q1-19. Cash balances of NOK 9.4 million at March 31, 2020. Key Highlights of First Quarter 2020 The quarter started off as expected with high market activity and strong demand. All segments showed good progress and add on sales to existing customer based continued. With the rapid change in the pandemic situation in early March we saw higher level of uncertainty in the marketplace. However, the effects for Evimeria proved to be limited and the performance came out strong and in line with our expectations. 23 new clinics were signed during the quarter and add on sales to existing customer base continued to show good progress. As a result, the revenue growth was 35% compared to first quarter 2019 and the scalability of the business and delivery model continues to increase earnings. Carasent ASA First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report Page 1 Outlook and Covid-19 effects Evimeria has so far seen limited effects of the coronavirus situation. The overall activity in our customer base has decreased slightly in April but with large variances and effects within different segments and services. Out-patient visits and non-emergency specialist care has decreased while customer activity within the online segment has increased. Demand for digital services, such as video, has increased rapidly and many clinics are in the process of transforming parts of their operations to a digital environment. Sales and market activities are lower, but not significantly. More than 70% of Evimerias sales efforts are already conducted with digital interaction and so far in April we have already signed seven new clinics. Evimeria has taken measures to protect employees and support the ongoing efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in line with recommendations, and the transition to remote work has so far been seamless for our employees, customers and business partners. At this stage, we do not believe that the overall effect for Evimeria to be dramatic and we will continue to invest in our expansion projects with regards to new segments, geographies and new services. However, the impact near term will depend on the overall development of the pandemic itself and the public measures taken to contain the spread of the virus, which in some scenarios could impact Evimeria through lower growth rates and increasing credit risk. Two clinics has during April temporarily closed down their operations. Long term, we reiterate our market view. The market development, seen from a fundamental perspective - that is, the need for a growing healthcare sector and need for new value-creating and effective digital solutions - is very strong. The background to this is the underlying trends, with a growing aging population and an increased outpatient healthcare in a hard-pressed public sector. Carasent ASA First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report Page 2 Evimeria Adjusted IFRS in SEK (Amounts in 1,000 SEK) Carasent ASA First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report Page 3 Financial Results - First Quarter 2020 Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 totaled NOK 15.6 million as compared 11.1 million during the first quarter 2019. All revenues are related to Evimeria EMR AB. Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 totaled NOK 10.9 million as compared NOK 8.0 million during the first quarter of 2019. Operating expenses excludes cost of sales and amortizations. The operating expenses relates to two different areas. NOK 9.8 million of the operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 relates to Evimeria EMR AB. NOK 1.1 million consists of professional fees (legal, accounting and consulting) along with public Company costs such as stock exchange registration, insurance and board remuneration fees. Operating income for the first quarter of 2020 totaled NOK 1.7 million as compared to NOK 0.9 million during the first quarter of 2019. Other financial expenses of NOK 0.9 million relates to a fair value assessment of the existing stock option program. Net income for the first quarter of 2020 totaled NOK 0.4 million as compared to NOK 1.0 million during the first quarter of 2019. The Company ended the first quarter of 2020 with NOK 9.4 million of available cash balances and outstanding interest-bearing debt of NOK 1.9 million (not including lease liability). Financial Statements - Basis for Preparation The enclosed consolidated condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Carasent ASA First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report Page 4 Statements of income Carasent ASA First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report Page 5 Statement of comprehensive income Carasent ASA First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report Page 6 Statement of financial position Carasent ASA First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report Page 7 Statement of cashflows Carasent ASA First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report Page 8 Statement of changes in equity Carasent ASA First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report Page 9 Note 1 - General information Carasent ASA ("Carasent", the "Company" or the "Group") is a public Company registered in Norway and traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange with a registered business address at c/o Advokatsenteret Kristian Augusts gate 14, Oslo, Norway. The condensed consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of 2020 were approved by the Board of Directors for publication on April 28, 2020. The condensed consolidated financial statements comprise Carasent ASA and it subsidiary Evimeria EMR AB. The interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34. The condensed consolidated financial information does not include all information and disclosure required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU (IFRS). The accounting policies applied by Carasent in these interim financial statements are consistent with those of the financial year 2019. The interim financial statements are unaudited. The presentation currency is NOK (Norwegian Krone). All financial information is presented in NOK thousands, unless otherwise stated. The entire operations of the Group is related to Evimeria EMR AB. Note 2 - Revenue and Segment Information The Company has assessed its internal organizational structure, internal reporting system and geographical business units, and concluded that it does not have any reportable segments that should be reported separately. All revenues are related to Evimeria EMR AB, Webdoc related services to customers in Sweden. The following table summarizes the components of the Company's revenue to customers. Carasent ASA First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report Page 10 Note 3 - Right of use assets and lease liabilities Carasent implemented IFRS 16 on 1 January 2019. Reference is made to 2019 financial statements. Changes right of use assets and Lease liabilities in the period relates to: About Carasent Founded in 1997, Carasent ASA was previously the parent company of Apptix, Inc. Carasent withdrew from the US market in 2017. In May 2018 Carasent acquired the Swedish Company Evimeria EMR AB, a company providing cloud-based medical record services to the health care industry. The Company's strategy is to continue to develop and expand digitalization that helps customers to meet challenges in providing efficient and qualitative health care services. For more information, visit carasent.com For further information: Johan Lindqvist (Chairman) johan.lindqvist@windchange.se +46 733 55 09 35 Carasent ASA First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report Page 11 Attachments Original document

