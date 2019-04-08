CARBIOS: 2018 Annual Results

Regulatory News:
CARBIOS
(Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB) (Paris:ALCRB), a company pioneering new,
bioindustrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile
polymers, today announced its operating and financial results for 2018.
The financial statements as of December 31, 2018 were approved by the
Company’s Board of Directors at their meeting on April 4, 2019.
Jean-Claude Lumaret, CEO of CARBIOS, said, “In 2018, we made
major technical and scientific strides, which made it possible to plan
to take our biorecycling technology to the industrial demonstration
stage at KEM ONE’s site in Saint-Fons (69). Structuring developments
have also reinforced our ambitions for CARBIOLICE. Through a
strengthened business plan and the signature of a co-development
agreement with NOVOZYMES, the world leader in enzyme production,
CARBIOLICE plans to commercialize the first products using the enzymatic
biodegradation technology, designed by CARBIOS, as early as 2020.”
2018 Income Statement:
|
(in thousand euros)
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
(12 months)
|
|
(12 months)
|
Operating revenues
|
|
983
|
|
1 083
|
Operating expenses
|
|
5 635
|
|
5 323
|
Operating income
|
|
(4 652)
|
|
(4 240)
|
Financial income
|
|
24
|
|
(25)
|
Current income before tax
|
|
(4 628)
|
|
(4 265)
|
Extraordinary profit (loss)
|
|
(11)
|
|
(37)
|
Income tax (research tax credit)
|
|
(702)
|
|
(1 191)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
(3 936)
|
|
(3 110)
For the full-year of 2018, the operating revenues stood at €1,083,000
versus €983,000 for the previous financial year. As the Company’s
business is still focused on developing its innovative processes, most
of its operating income comes from subsidies and services.
During 2018, CARBIOS received €94,000 in grants from Bpifrance (program
ISI) and ADEME. The Company has also renewed its research service
agreement with its subsidiary CARBIOLICE until 2021, and has brought its
total amount to €2,500,000, of which €724,000 has been invoiced in 2018.
Due to sustained development policy supporting operational activities
and the ongoing improvement of the Company’s PET plastic and polyester
fibers biorecycling technology, operating expenses stood at €5.323
million for 2018, of which 58% was dedicated to R&D, as opposed to
€5.635 million in 2017.
The difference in the consumption rate of resources allocated to R&D is
mainly due to an increase in external R&D charges eligible to Tax Credit
Research and by the Company’s developments, especially through the
launch of its CE-PET1 project which aims to accelerate the
industrialisation of its PET plastics and fibers biorecycling technology.
As a result, the operating loss in 2018 settles at €4.240 million and
the net loss at €3.110 million, after considering the research tax
credit of €1.191 million.
BALANCE SHEET:
|
ASSETS
(in thousand euros)
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
LIABILITIES
(in thousand euros)
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
|
3 200
|
|
3 260
|
Intangible assets
|
|
565
|
|
691
|
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
18 588
|
|
19 129
|
Tangible assets
|
|
1 106
|
|
971
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
(3 319)
|
|
(7 256)
|
Financial assets
|
|
9 679
|
|
10 802
|
|
Investment subsidies
|
|
17
|
|
15
|
Fixed Assets
|
|
11 350
|
|
12 464
|
|
Current year profit (loss)
|
|
(3 936)
|
|
(3 110)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity
|
|
14 550
|
|
12 038
|
Inventory
|
|
14
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
1 455
|
|
1 478
|
|
Conditional advances
|
|
3 707
|
|
3 707
|
Cash and marketable securities
|
|
7 547
|
|
5 149
|
|
Loans
|
|
339
|
|
1 866
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
155
|
|
38
|
|
Trade payables and related accounts
|
|
1 432
|
|
1 061
|
Current Assets
|
|
9 171
|
|
6 680
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
492
|
|
477
|
Deferred financing costs
|
|
0
|
|
6
|
|
Payables
|
|
2 264
|
|
3 404
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
20 521
|
|
19 149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
20 521
|
|
19 149
The increase in fixed assets is primarily due to the €1.100 million
subscription to the capital increase of the subsidiary CARBIOLICE2.
In accordance with its strategy, the Company added 5 new patent
applications to its intellectual property portfolio in 2018 and
continued the territorial extension and review procedure monitoring of
licences acquired or submitted previously.
CARBIOS’ equity totalled €12.038 million at year-end 2018 compared to
€14.550 million at year-end 2017. This situation reflects the impact of
the loss recorded in 2018.
During 2018, the Company received a €1.500 million innovation loan from
Bpifrance and another €50,000 redeemable loan as a Grant for the
Development of Innovation (ADI).
CASH FLOW:
|
Cash flow (in thousand euros)
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
Cash at start of year
|
|
3 987
|
|
7 547
|
Net cash generated by operations
|
|
(2 221)
|
|
(3 078)
|
Net cash from investments
|
|
(312)
|
|
(1 441)
|
Net cash from financing operations
|
|
6 092
|
|
2 122
|
Change in cash
|
|
3 560
|
|
(2 398)
|
Cash at year-end
|
|
7 547
|
|
5 149
Benefiting from the innovation loan payment made by Bpifrance and from
€601,000 raised during the exercise, CARBIOS closed out with a cash
position of €5.149 million at year-end 2018, enabling it to pursue
current developments for the next 12 months. However, the Company will
need additional funding to secure the demonstration stage of its PET
plastics and fibers biorecycling technology.
2018 Highlights:
During the 2018 exercise, CARBIOS made significant scientific and
technical strides, bringing its PET plastics and fibers biorecycling
technology to the industrial demonstration stage. The highlights of 2018
were the following:
Research & Development
In January 20183, CARBIOS announced that it had received a
payment of €1,021,871 from Bpifrance following the successful
completion of the fifth and final key stage of the THANAPLAST™ project.
In March 20184, CARBIOS announced a new step forward in the
development of its enzymatic depolymerization process rending it
applicable to PET polyester fibers from textile waste. CARBIOS
opened a new major market by depolymerizing 100% PET textile waste
fibers into their original monomers. Each year, 42 million tons of PET
are produced for the fiber market5, compared to 16 million
tons dedicated to plastic bottle production6.
In April 20187, CARBIOS announced a major milestone in the
optimization of its biorecycling process of post-consumer PET plastic
bottles, making it possible to strengthen its economic competitiveness
and accelerate its approach to the industrial demonstration stage. Work
has been undertaken to optimize the enzyme used in CARBIOS’ biorecycling
process, with the support of the teams from Toulouse White Biotechnology
(TWB), and in particular the Engineering Laboratory of Biological
Systems and Processes (LISBP). A molecular modelling study has been
carried out to analyse the relations between the 3D structure of the
enzyme and its efficiency. This analysis has made it possible to set
targets to achieve a conversion speed that only CARBIOS can claim. Thus,
the time of hydrolysis has been divided by three, 97% conversion
being obtained after 24 hours of reaction.
In July 20188, CARBIOS announced new optimization results for
its biorecycling process of post-consumer PET plastics: It had further
reduced the duration of PET enzymatic hydrolysis by a third, reaching a
conversion speed of 97% in only 16 hours.
Post-closing, in February 20199, CARBIOS announced it had
successfully produced the first PET bottles made with 100% recycled
plastic waste using the Company’s breakthrough technology. By
demonstrating that 100% Purified Terephthalic Acid (rPTA) coming from
biorecycled plastic waste can produce PET bottles that match brand and
customer requirements, this world-first proves the potential of the
Company’s technology to transform the transition towards a circular
economy.
Partnerships and industrial developments
In November 201810, the Company announced the signature of
a Letter of Intent (LOI) with KEM ONE for an implementation project,
in the French Chemical Valley, of an industrial demonstration plant to
secure the value of its breakthrough technology. Under the terms of this
6-month agreement, CARBIOS will study the construction of its
demonstration plant on KEM ONE’s industrial site in Saint-Fons (France).
KEM ONE will make its best efforts to mobilize all stakeholders and
assist CARBIOS in defining the conditions for the provision of land,
main utilities and required services, and in its procedures involving
public authorities.
Post-closing, in January 201911, CARBIOS and CARBIOLICE
announced the execution of a joint development agreement with the
world-leading enzymes producer NOVOZYMES, within the frame of the
enzymatic biodegradation technology licensed by CARBIOS to CARBIOLICE in
2016. Under the terms of this multi-year agreement, NOVOZYMES will
upscale and produce CARBIOS’ proprietary enzymes. NOVOZYMES commits to
become the long-term exclusive supplier of plastics degrading enzymes to
CARBIOLICE, a subsidiary to CARBIOS. This collaboration is fully in line
with the industrial roll-out objective of the enzymatic biodegradation
technology designed and developed by CARBIOS. The commercial launch of
this technology, which is expected to start in 2020, should generate
first royalty payments to CARBIOS.
CARBIOLICE
In July 201812, CARBIOS announced the accelerated development
of its subsidiary CARBIOLICE and a new funding of €3.35 million from
its partners, of which €1.1 million was brought by CARBIOS. This
second financing came along with the structuration of the industrial
production unit and the reinforcement of commercial and technical means
in anticipation of the market launch in 2020 of its new product EVANESTO®
that aims to make single-use plastic 100% compostable and biodegradable.
During the 2018 exercise, CARBIOLICE, a subsidiary of CARBIOS held at
56.23%, maintained its sales on the Biolice® range, allowing its clients
to commercialize products in compliance with the requirements of the
French Energy Transition Law. Through a service research agreement which
started on February 15, 2017 and extended for two years by an amendment
concluded on December 10, 2018, until February 15, 2021, CARBIOS assists
CARBIOLICE in the development of biosourced and biodegradable products
based on its enzymatic biodegradation technology, particularly for bags,
mulch films and packaging applications worldwide. As of December 31,
2018, the operating income of this contract corresponds to €724,000.
In addition, an amendment to the license agreement dated June 28, 2018
extended the scope of the initial license to new patent families,
products and applications (packaging and disposable tableware), against
the payment to CARBIOS of an additional lump sum subject to a defined
turnover reached by CARBIOLICE.
Financing
Post-closing, in January 201913, CARBIOS and Toulouse White
Biotechnology (TWB) announced €7.5 million of funding from the
Investments for the Future Program operated by ADEME to support,
over a period of 39 months, the scale-up of the Company’s industrial and
commercial PET plastics and fibers biorecycling project. This
funding, which comes in the form of grants and conditional advances,
will be paid in several instalments. CARBIOS, coordinator and lead
manager of the project, will oversee the acceleration of the
industrialization of its PET plastics and fibers technology, and will be
able to receive up to €4.1 million. The terms and conditions of these
contracts to be concluded between CARBIOS and TWB in the framework of
this project will be governed by the rules defined by the TWB consortium
agreement, which is expected to be signed in 2019.
During the 2018 exercise, CARBIOS received €545,000 payments from the
equity line financing set with Kepler Cheuvreux14 on March
28, 2017 for a term of two years, until March 28, 2019.
Board of Directors
In December 201815, Ian Hudson was appointed Chairman of
CARBIOS’ Board of Directors. Hudson, who has been a Board member of
the Board since 2016, succeeded Jean Falgoux and took his new position
on January 1st, 2019. An Oxford University graduate, Ian
Hudson worked more than 17 years at Dupont de Nemours, where he held
several leading positions within the Company.
Post-closing, in February 2019, Godefroy Motte was appointed as a new
member of the Company’s Board of Directors. A graduate from the
“Ecole des Hautes Etudes Industrielles” with a Chemical Engineer degree
and from the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University, Godefroy
Motte joined Eastman Chemical Company in 1985, where he held several
leadership positions at an international level during more than 30
years, before becoming Board member in 2011. Relevant to CARBIOS, he was
the Operations Manager for the efficient start-up of a greenfield PET
plant (120kt per year) in San Roque, Spain and the VP, EMEA Operations,
for 17 manufacturing sites. Passionate about Specialty Chemicals,
Biotech and Renewable Chemistry, Godefroy Motte helps innovative
companies optimize their business portfolio, as well as create
value-added partnerships with strategic and financial investors.
The strong industrial and international experience of Ian Hudson and
Godefroy Motte is a major asset on which CARBIOS can rely to fully
comply with the strategic stakes of the industrial deployment of its
technologies.
Reinforcement of Intellectual Property rights
In 2018, CARBIOS’ intellectual property portfolio gained five new
patent applications and the Company gave up, due to the development
of new enzymes which are more efficient and better suited to CARBIOS
process, a family of patents for which CARBIOS has an exclusive license
from the CNRS and Poitiers University. The new demands, filed in 2018,
cover biodiversity associated with the biodegradation of PET, as well as
the specific implementation of the recycling process designed and
developed by the Company.
At year-end 2018, CARBIOS’ portfolio included 29 patent families
(including one with world-exclusive license), representing 98 granted
patents and pending applications covering 5 areas of development,
namely: biodegradation, biorecycling, bioproduction, biodiversity and
innovation. Within the 29 patent families held in CARBIOS portfolio, 7
patents have at least been delivered in one country or region (such as
France, Europe, China, Japan, Canada and/or United States of America16).
CARBIOS is now able to ensure its current and future industrial partners
a strategic and competitive advantage on expansive markets.
About CARBIOS:
CARBIOS
is a green chemistry company whose innovations provide solutions to the
environmental and sustainable development issues manufacturers currently
face. Since its founding in 2011, the company has developed two
industrial-scale biological processes for the biological breakdown and
recycling of polymers. These unique innovations help optimise the
performance and life cycle of plastics and textiles by capitalizing on
the properties of specially selected enzymes. CARBIOS’s economic growth
model is based on the industrial roll-out and sale of its products,
enzymes, technologies and biological processes through direct licence
agreements or joint ventures, to major players in the fields to whom
they would most benefit. To that end, CARBIOS founded the joint venture
CARBIOLICE in 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients
and the SPI fund, run by Bpifrance. This company, in which CARBIOS holds
a controlling share, will market the first technology licensed by
CARBIOS by producing enzyme pellets used in the production of
biodegradable and bio-sourced plastics. Since its founding, CARBIOS has
been backed by Truffle
Capital, a European investment capital player. CARBIOS qualifies as
an “Innovative Company” according to Bpifrance, which makes the
company’s shares eligible for inclusion in innovation-focused mutual
funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr
CARBIOS is also eligible for inclusion in SME share savings accounts
(PEA-PMEs).
This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as
constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription
offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country.
Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy
between the French and the English version of this press release, the
French version shall prevail.
