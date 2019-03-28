CARBIOS : Announces Grant of U.S. Patent for Its PET Recycling Technology

Regulatory News:
CARBIOS
(Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new,
bioindustrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile
polymers, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and
Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted CARBIOS a patent on its
proprietary process for PET recycling from plastic waste using
enzymatic technology.
The patent granting (US 10,124,512) recognizes CARBIOS for its invention
of a method for recycling polyethylene terephthalate (PET) from a
mixture of plastic waste products using enzymes, to specifically
depolymerize PET into its basic monomers. The monomers can then be
transformed back into usable polymers for the manufacturing of new
plastic products, such as bottles and packaging.
This patent, filed back in November 2013 by CARBIOS, is the first
granted patent in the U.S. applied to this innovative PET plastic
recycling method. This U.S. patent protects CARBIOS’ proprietary
innovation through 2033. Beside the acceptance of this patent, CARBIOS
currently holds 98 titles worldwide representing 29 patent families, six
of which protect in full its proprietary method of biorecycling and five
of which are related to PET degrading enzymes.
Jean-Claude Lumaret, CEO of CARBIOS, comments, “This
patent strengthens our competitive position for the recycling of PET and
it is gratifying to have the United States Patent and Trademark Office
recognize the innovative nature of our proprietary technology.”
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico) represents a
significant contribution of the global PET market, producing 7% (4,6 Mt)1
and consuming 21% (14,6 Mt)2 of the world’s PET. The U.S.
acceptance of CARBIOS’ patent on its process for PET recycling from
plastic waste using enzymatic technology further confirms the strength
of its intellectual property rights and paves the way for the Company’s
expansion within this market.
CARBIOS’ biological process for depolymerizing PET allows for the
development of a cost-efficient circular economy for plastic recycling
without the need for extensive sorting generally required by
conventional thermo-mechanical or chemical methods. Indeed, biorecycling
of PET plastic using CARBIOS’ technology could lead to a much higher
rate of efficient plastic recycling worldwide.
_______________
1 Source: IHS Markit in 2018
2
Source: IHS Markit in 2018, Transparency Market Research in 2015 and
Pira International in 2012
About CARBIOS:
CARBIOS
is a green chemistry company whose innovations provide solutions to the
environmental and sustainable development issues manufacturers currently
face. Since its founding in 2011, the company has developed two
industrial-scale biological processes for the biological breakdown and
recycling of polymers. These unique innovations help optimise the
performance and life cycle of plastics and textiles by capitalizing on
the properties of specially selected enzymes. CARBIOS’s economic growth
model is based on the industrial roll-out and sale of its products,
enzymes, technologies and biological processes through direct licence
agreements or joint ventures, to major players in the fields to whom
they would most benefit. To that end, CARBIOS founded the joint venture
CARBIOLICE in 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients
and the SPI fund, run by Bpifrance. This company, in which CARBIOS holds
a controlling share, will market the first technology licensed by
CARBIOS by producing enzyme pellets used in the production of
biodegradable and bio-sourced plastics. Since its founding, CARBIOS has
been backed by Truffle
Capital, a European investment capital player. CARBIOS qualifies as
an “Innovative Company” according to Bpifrance, which makes the
company’s shares eligible for inclusion in innovation-focused mutual
funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.CARBIOS.fr
CARBIOS is also eligible for inclusion in SME share savings accounts
(PEA-PMEs).
This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as
constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription
offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country.
Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy
between the French and the English version of this press release, the
French version shall prevail.
