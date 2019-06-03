CARBIOS : Awarded a Solar Impulse “Efficient Solution” Label

Regulatory News:
CARBIOS
(Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new,
bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and
textile polymers, announced today it is honored to receive the “Solar
Impulse Efficient Solution” Label1 recognizing it’s
infinite plastic recycling technology. The Solar Impulse Foundation aims
to select and promote worldwide 1 000 economically profitable
solutions to protect the environment. This label is awarded to
innovations that combine technical feasibility criteria, positive social
and environmental impact and economic profitability.
As member of the World Alliance for Efficient Solutions,
CARBIOS has submitted for labeling its enzymatic recycling technology
which allows a circular economy of plastics. Since its creation, CARBIOS
is dedicated to leveraging technology that benefits society and the
environment. This label serves as recognition for work addressing global
environmental problems, improving sustainable energy use, lowering
carbon pollution, and helping achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable
Development Goals2. Products, services, clean
technologies and processes that receive this label have demonstrated
profitability potential and sustained economic growth, while protecting
the environment and optimizing the use of natural resources.
While typical recycling methods used today only allow certain plastics a
second life, CARBIOS has developed an innovative approach that allows
for an endless loop of recyclability for PET-based plastics. Moreover,
CARBIOS’ technology is removing the need to use fossil resources to
create virgin plastic. Based on the use of highly specific enzymes, this
technology breaks down PET plastic waste into its original building
blocks, which can be used to produce high-quality PET plastic. By
creating a circular economy from used plastics and fibers, CARBIOS’
infinite recycling technology brings a sustainable and eco-friendly
solution that paves the way for 100% recycled PET content in new
products.
Jean-Claude Lumaret, CEO of CARBIOS, comments, “We would like
to thank the Solar Impulse Foundation for awarding our infinite plastic
recycling technology its “Efficient Solutions” Label. This
innovation has made it possible, for the first time, for all types of
PET plastics and polyester fibers to be recycled repeatedly. This label
recognizes CARBIOS’ technology as a sustainable and competitive solution
for companies seeking to engage a responsible transition towards a
circular economy.”
Follow the link to discover more in video: Here
About CARBIOS:
CARBIOS
is a green chemistry company whose innovations provide solutions to the
environmental and sustainable development issues manufacturers currently
face. Since its founding in 2011, the company has developed two
industrial-scale biological processes for the biological breakdown and
recycling of polymers. These unique innovations help optimise the
performance and life cycle of plastics and textiles by capitalizing on
the properties of specially selected enzymes. CARBIOS’s economic growth
model is based on the industrial roll-out and sale of its products,
enzymes, technologies and biological processes through direct license
agreements or joint ventures, to major players in the fields to whom
they would most benefit. To that end, CARBIOS founded the joint venture
CARBIOLICE in 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients
and the SPI fund, run by Bpifrance. This company, in which CARBIOS holds
a controlling share, will market the first technology licensed by
CARBIOS by producing enzyme pellets used in the production of
biodegradable and bio-sourced plastics. Since its founding, CARBIOS has
been backed by Truffle
Capital, a European investment capital player. CARBIOS qualifies as
an “Innovative Company” according to Bpifrance, which makes the
company’s shares eligible for inclusion in innovation-focused mutual
funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr.
CARBIOS
is also eligible for inclusion in SME share savings accounts (PEA-PMEs).
This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as
constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription
offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country.
Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy
between the French and the English version of this press release, the
French version shall prevail.
1 Carbios solution’s assessment was completed in February
2019 by independent non-remunerated experts selected by the Solar
Impulse Foundation and the compliance audits were completed in May 2019
2https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/sustainable-development-goals/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190602005005/en/