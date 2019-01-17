CARBIOS : and TWB Receive 7.5 Million Funding to Accelerate the Industrialization of the Biorecycling of PET Plastics and Fibers

Regulatory News:
CARBIOS
(Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer company in
the field of bioplasturgy, and Toulouse White Biotechnology (TWB)
announces today €7.5 million of funding from the Investments for the
Future Program operated by ADEME to support, over a period of 39 months,
the scale-up of the Company’s industrial and commercial PET plastics and
fibers biorecycling project.
PET is one of the most common polymers on the market. It is used to make
everyday consumer goods such as bottles, packaging and fibers especially
for clothing. 70 million tons of PET are produced each year from fossil
resources1. Since 2012, CARBIOS develops a world pioneering
process enabling to produce new virgin plastics from waste plastics
according to circular economy principles.
The €7.5 million funding has been granted by the General Secretariat for
Investments (SGPI) as part of the Investments for the Future Program
operated by ADEME for circular economy projects. This funding, which
comes in the form of grants and conditional advances, will be paid in
several instalments over the period of this CE-PET project2
and includes a first payment of 15%.
CARBIOS, coordinator and lead manager of the project, will oversee the
acceleration of the industrialization of its PET plastics and fibers
technology, and will be able to receive up to €4.1million.
Jean-Claude LUMARET, CEO of CARBIOS comments: « We would
like to thank the French environment and energy management agency for
its renewed confidence in the innovations developed by CARBIOS. This
funding represents an important step that will allow us to accelerate
the industrialization of our technology.”
For Pierre MONSAN, Founder of TWB: “We are very proud of the
scientific milestones achieved through this collaboration between
CARBIOS and TWB. Our partnership has led to the emergence of new
sustainable and eco-friendly solutions to the management of plastics
lifecycle. This funding highlights the commitment of French public
authorities to make possible the industrial development of innovative
processes that can become key alternatives to conventional chemistry.”
About CARBIOS:
CARBIOS
is a green chemistry company whose innovations provide solutions to the
environmental and sustainable development issues that manufacturers
currently face. Since its founding in 2011, the company has developed
two industrial-scale biological processes for the biological breakdown
and recycling of polymers. These unique innovations help optimise the
performance and life cycle of plastics and textiles by capitalizing on
the properties of specially selected enzymes. CARBIOS’s economic growth
model is based on the industrial roll-out and sale of its products,
enzymes, technologies and biological processes through direct licence
agreements or joint ventures, to major players in the fields to whom
they would most benefit. To that end, CARBIOS founded the joint venture
CARIOLICE in 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients
and the fund SPI, run by Bpifrance. This company, in which CARBIOS holds
a controlling share, will market the first technology licensed by
CARBIOS by producing enzyme pellets used in the production of
biodegradable and bio-sourced plastics. Since its founding, CARBIOS has
been backed by Truffle
Capital, a European investment capital player. CARBIOS qualifies as
an “Innovative Company” according to Bpifrance, which makes the
company’s shares eligible for inclusion in innovation-focused mutual
funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr
CARBIOS is also eligible for inclusion in SME share savings accounts
(PEA-PMEs).
This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as
constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription
offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country.
Translation
for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French
and the English version of this press release, the French version shall
prevail.
1 Source: IHS Markit IN 2018
2 Circular
Economy PET Project
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005548/en/