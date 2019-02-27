CARBIOS : produces first PET-bottles from 100% recycled plastic waste using Company's breakthrough technology

Regulatory News:
CARBIOS
(Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new,
bioindustrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile
polymers, today announced it has successfully produced the first
PET-bottles made with 100% Purified Terephthalic Acid (rPTA), through
the enzymatic biorecycling of plastic waste. This major milestone is a
world-first and confirms the potential of the company’s technology to
engage the whole industry in a responsible transition towards a circular
economy.
Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Officer at CARBIOS, comments, “We
have successfully developed the first biological process with which all
kinds of PET plastic waste can be broken down into its original
components and reused to produce virgin plastic products for
applications such as PET-bottles. This new step shows the strong
potential of CARBIOS’ enzymatic technology and provides a breakthrough
solution to help solve society’s growing waste problem.”
Previously, CARBIOS demonstrated that its proprietary biorecycling
technology, based on the use of bioengineered enzymes, had the ability
to turn PET plastic waste back into its original components at a rate of
97% in only 16 hours. It had also demonstrated that virgin PET can be
made with 100% rPTA via its proprietary biorecycling process, which uses
all kinds of post-consumer PET plastic bottles (clear, colored, opaque,
complex). By demonstrating today that 100% rPTA can be used to produce
PET-bottles that match brand and customer requirements, this technology
proves to be a potential game-changer in the transition towards a
circular economy that will benefit the environment and future
generations.
PET is the most common polyester on the market. It is used to produce
plastic packaging, textile fibers, and nearly 500 billion units of
plastic bottles each year1. It is a market expected to grow
4.8% annually, from 2017 to 20252. By decoupling the
production of new plastic bottles from petrochemical feedstock3
and making waste collection economically more viable, CARBIOS’
technology offers a sustainable and efficient solution to change the way
we produce some of the most commonly used plastic products and meet the
needs of brand-owners and consumers.
1 Source: Citi GPS - Global Perspectives & Solutions –
Rethinking Single-Use Plastics (August 2018)
2 Source: https://www.recycling-magazine.com/2019/01/24/market-study-sees-lots-of-potential-for-recycled-plastic/
3
See interesting reference: How
much oil is used to make plastic? https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=34&;t=6
Jean-Claude Lumaret, CEO of CARBIOS, adds, “The plastics
industry faces fundamental challenges related to sustainability. Our
technology, based on a circular model, reuses resources rather than
consuming them. This new milestone takes us one step closer to bringing
our technology to the market. With the construction of our demonstration
plant to start later this year, we’re aiming to engage the whole
plastics industry in a transition towards a circular economy and take a
leadership role as a global license provider for the biorecycling of PET
plastics and fibers.”
Follow the link to discover more in video: Here
About CARBIOS:
CARBIOS
is a green chemistry company whose innovations provide solutions to the
environmental and sustainable development issues manufacturers currently
face. Since its founding in 2011, the company has developed two
industrial-scale biological processes for the biological breakdown and
recycling of polymers. These unique innovations help optimise the
performance and life cycle of plastics and textiles by capitalizing on
the properties of specially selected enzymes. CARBIOS’s economic growth
model is based on the industrial roll-out and sale of its products,
enzymes, technologies and biological processes through direct licence
agreements or joint ventures, to major players in the fields to whom
they would most benefit. To that end, CARBIOS founded the joint venture
CARBIOLICE in 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients
and the SPI fund, run by Bpifrance. This company, in which CARBIOS holds
a controlling share, will market the first technology licensed by
CARBIOS by producing enzyme pellets used in the production of
biodegradable and bio-sourced plastics. Since its founding, CARBIOS has
been backed by Truffle
Capital, a European investment capital player. CARBIOS qualifies as
an “Innovative Company” according to Bpifrance, which makes the
company’s shares eligible for inclusion in innovation-focused mutual
funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr
CARBIOS is also eligible for inclusion in SME share savings accounts
(PEA-PMEs).
This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as
constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription
offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country.
Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy
between the French and the English version of this press release, the
French version shall prevail.
