Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Carbios    ALCRB   FR0011648716

CARBIOS

(ALCRB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CARBIOS : to Present at the XXV Enzyme Engineering Conference in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 12:46am EDT

  • Addressing the problem of plastic waste: development of an enzymatic process for PET recycling” by Prof. Alain MARTY, Chief Scientific Officer of CARBIOS

Regulatory News:

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new, bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, will present the company’s innovative enzymatic process for PET plastic recycling at the XXV Enzyme Engineering Conference in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.

CARBIOS Chief Scientific Officer, Prof. Alain Marty will explain the development of novel enzymes allowing PET plastics such as bottles, packaging and textiles to be recycled in an eco-responsible way. Drawing on the company’s proprietary enzyme engineering technologies and the extensive experience of its team and partners, CARBIOS has developed a breakthrough solution to infinitely recycle all kind of PET plastics and polyester fibers.

Enzymes are ubiquitous in our modern industry, but they have never been applied to the lifecycle of plastics. CARBIOS is the first player to bridge this gap and bring a game changing answer to the global plastic pollution crisis by creating a genuine circular economy. CARBIOS enzymes can breakdown PET waste into its basic components, which can then be used in any original application. This resource conserving approach can make an important contribution to sustainability.

Our advances foreshadow the industrial deployment of a revolutionary technology which will allow improved recycling for some of the most commonly used plastics. Our goal is to provide consumers and corporates with an efficient and competitive circular economy solution that can help tackle the global plastic pollution crisis”, comments Jean-Claude Lumaret, CEO of CARBIOS. “We believe that enzymatic engineering can provide a disruptive industrial solution combining improved recycling performance with the highest sustainability standards”, comments Prof. Alain Marty, CSO of CARBIOS.

Follow the link to discover more in video: Here

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a green chemistry company whose innovations provide solutions to the environmental and sustainable development issues manufacturers currently face. Since its founding in 2011, the company has developed two industrial-scale biological processes for the biological breakdown and recycling of polymers. These unique innovations help optimize the performance and life cycle of plastics and textiles by capitalizing on the properties of specially selected enzymes.
CARBIOS’s economic growth model is based on the industrial roll-out and sale of its products, enzymes, technologies and biological processes through direct license agreements or joint ventures, to major players in the fields to whom they would most benefit. To that end, CARBIOS founded the joint venture CARBIOLICE in 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients and the SPI fund, run by Bpifrance. This company, in which CARBIOS holds a controlling share, will market the first technology licensed by CARBIOS by producing enzyme pellets used in the production of biodegradable and bio-sourced plastics. Since its founding, CARBIOS has been backed by Truffle Capital, a European investment capital player. CARBIOS qualifies as an “Innovative Company” according to Bpifrance, which makes the company’s shares eligible for inclusion in innovation-focused mutual funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

CARBIOS is also eligible for inclusion in SME share savings accounts (PEA-PMEs).

This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country.

Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARBIOS
12:46aCARBIOS : to Present at the XXV Enzyme Engineering Conference in Whistler, Briti..
BU
07/10CARBIOS : Confirms Its Eligibility to the French PEA-PME Investment Regime
BU
07/08CARBIOS : Report on CARBIOS' Liquidity Contract With Gilbert Dupont
BU
06/26L'Oreal Fund Invests in Recycling Technology Company Carbios
DJ
06/25CARBIOS : rsquo; announces successful 14.5 million euros accelerated bookbuildin..
PU
06/25CARBIOS' : Announces Successful 14.5 Million Euros Accelerated Bookbuilding Capi..
BU
06/24CARBIOS : Announces the Launch of a Capital Increase by Accelerated Bookbuilding
BU
06/22CARBIOS : acquires new PET recycling patent in US
AQ
06/20CARBIOS : Announces Grant of a Second Major U.S. Patent Focused on the Recycling..
BU
06/03CARBIOS : Awarded a Solar Impulse “Efficient Solution” Label
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1,27 M
EBIT 2019 -4,69 M
Net income 2019 -3,56 M
Finance 2019 12,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,98x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,52x
EV / Sales2019 22,4x
EV / Sales2020 27,1x
Capitalization 40,7 M
Chart CARBIOS
Duration : Period :
Carbios Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBIOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,80  €
Last Close Price 5,90  €
Spread / Highest target 163%
Spread / Average Target 117%
Spread / Lowest Target 71,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Claude Lumaret Chief Executive Officer
Ian Hudson Chairman
Alain Marty Chief Scientific Officer
Alain Chevallier Director
Jacqueline Lecourtier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARBIOS23.95%45
WASTE MANAGEMENT25.80%47 493
REPUBLIC SERVICES18.10%27 309
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC19.33%23 355
SUEZ20.03%9 469
UMICORE-2.75%9 030
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group