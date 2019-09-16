CARBIOS : to Present at the XXV Enzyme Engineering Conference in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada

Regulatory News:

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new, bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, will present the company’s innovative enzymatic process for PET plastic recycling at the XXV Enzyme Engineering Conference in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.

CARBIOS Chief Scientific Officer, Prof. Alain Marty will explain the development of novel enzymes allowing PET plastics such as bottles, packaging and textiles to be recycled in an eco-responsible way. Drawing on the company’s proprietary enzyme engineering technologies and the extensive experience of its team and partners, CARBIOS has developed a breakthrough solution to infinitely recycle all kind of PET plastics and polyester fibers.

Enzymes are ubiquitous in our modern industry, but they have never been applied to the lifecycle of plastics. CARBIOS is the first player to bridge this gap and bring a game changing answer to the global plastic pollution crisis by creating a genuine circular economy. CARBIOS enzymes can breakdown PET waste into its basic components, which can then be used in any original application. This resource conserving approach can make an important contribution to sustainability.

“Our advances foreshadow the industrial deployment of a revolutionary technology which will allow improved recycling for some of the most commonly used plastics. Our goal is to provide consumers and corporates with an efficient and competitive circular economy solution that can help tackle the global plastic pollution crisis”, comments Jean-Claude Lumaret, CEO of CARBIOS. “We believe that enzymatic engineering can provide a disruptive industrial solution combining improved recycling performance with the highest sustainability standards”, comments Prof. Alain Marty, CSO of CARBIOS.

Follow the link to discover more in video: Here

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a green chemistry company whose innovations provide solutions to the environmental and sustainable development issues manufacturers currently face. Since its founding in 2011, the company has developed two industrial-scale biological processes for the biological breakdown and recycling of polymers. These unique innovations help optimize the performance and life cycle of plastics and textiles by capitalizing on the properties of specially selected enzymes.

CARBIOS’s economic growth model is based on the industrial roll-out and sale of its products, enzymes, technologies and biological processes through direct license agreements or joint ventures, to major players in the fields to whom they would most benefit. To that end, CARBIOS founded the joint venture CARBIOLICE in 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients and the SPI fund, run by Bpifrance. This company, in which CARBIOS holds a controlling share, will market the first technology licensed by CARBIOS by producing enzyme pellets used in the production of biodegradable and bio-sourced plastics. Since its founding, CARBIOS has been backed by Truffle Capital, a European investment capital player. CARBIOS qualifies as an “Innovative Company” according to Bpifrance, which makes the company’s shares eligible for inclusion in innovation-focused mutual funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

CARBIOS is also eligible for inclusion in SME share savings accounts (PEA-PMEs).

