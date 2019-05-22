CARBIOS : welcomes new Scientific Advisory Board members

Regulatory News:
CARBIOS
(Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new,
bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and
textile polymers, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new
Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) members: Prof. Dr. Uwe T.
Bornscheuer of Greifswald University in Germany and Dr. Ludwik
Leibler of ESCPI Paris1 in France.
CARBIOS Chief Scientific Officer, Prof. Alain
Marty will now take the lead as president of the SAB. He is
surrounded by 3 researchers with complementary scientific skills. With
their strong international backgrounds and a shared vision of
innovation, members of the SAB will bring to the Company their expertise
in the field of polymer sciences and enzymology. In addition, they are
actively pursuing research that values sustainability and a green
economy.
Prof. Alain Marty comments: “It is a pleasure to have such
high-quality scientific researchers in the fields of polymer sciences
and enzyme technology which are the heart of CARBIOS processes. I look
forward to the exciting discussions and advices that this new Scientific
Advisory Board will generate and welcome its two newest members to the
team.”
The major research target of Prof. Dr. Bornscheuer is the
development of tailor-made biocatalysts suitable for industrial
applications, based on a strong expertise of enzyme optimization. He is
named inventor on more than 40 patent applications and published more
than 450 scientific articles in this field of research. Bornscheuer’s
international affiliations include an adjunct professorship in Thailand,
a research stay at Kyoto University in Japan, two sabbaticals at the
National Institute of Agricultural Research (INRA) in Toulouse and at
Diversa Corp. in San Diego (Calif., USA) a postdoctoral stay at the
University of Nagoya in Japan, and awards from the German Lipid Society,
American Oil Chemists' Society, the French Society of Lipid Research,
and the Japanese Society for the Promotion of Science as well as the
prestigious BiocatAward in 2008. He leads the Dept. of Biotechnology &
Enzyme Catalysis at the university’s Institute of Biochemistry, and he
is now Vice-Dean of the faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences at
Greifswald University. Indeed, he shares with CARBIOS a global
perspective on the importance of enzyme catalysis technology in helping
to establish a circular economy and sustainable solution to the problem
of plastic pollution.
Dr. Leibler is currently distinguished Professor at Ecole
supérieure de Physique et de Chimie de Paris (ESCPI Paris). He is
member of the French Academy of Sciences and Foreign Associate of
National Academy of Engineering (USA). He received his PhD in 1976 in
Theoretical Physics from Warsaw University, and then spent two years as
a post-doctoral fellow at the Collège de France in Paris under
the direction of Pierre-Gilles de Gennes. He joined the Centre
National de Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) in Strasbourg, then Paris
where he worked on theoretical and experimental aspects of polymer
self-assembly and dynamics, interfaces, gels and charged polymers. From
1996 to 2003 he was the founding director of a joint laboratory between
CNRS and chemical company Elf-Atochem (later Arkema) and between 2003
and 2017 served as Director of Soft Matter and Chemistry Laboratory at
ESPCI in Paris. During the last decade, Dr. Leibler and his team
discovered a self-healing supramolecular rubber that self-repairs by
simple contact after being cut and a new class of organic materials,
called vitrimers, which like glass are malleable when heated, the
discoveries lauded by 2015 European Inventor Award of European Patent
Office.
Dr. Leibler has received number of honors and awards from various
international organizations including Polymer Physics Prize of American
Physical Society, American Chemical Society Award in Polymer Chemistry,
Descartes – Huygens Prize of Academy of Sciences and Arts of
Netherlands, Tartufari International Prize of Accademia Nazionale Dei
Lincei (Italy) and in France, Grand Prix of Fondation de la Maison de
Chimie, Grand Prix IFP of l’Acadeìmie des Sciences and Grand
Prix Pierre Süe of the French Chemical Society, Silver Medal and
Medal of Innovation from CNRS. He is named as inventor on around 50
patent applications and published more than 200 scientific articles.
Returning member Dr. Philippe Dubois will continue to serve as
member of CARBIOS’ SAB. He is currently Rector-President of the
University of Mons in Belgium, where he also leads the Laboratory of
Polymeric and Composite Materials, Center of Innovation and Research in
Materials & Polymers CIRMAP. His expertise covers organic chemistry;
macromolecular chemistry; catalysis in polymer materials; and (reactive)
processing of (nano)composites and nanohybrid materials, including
biosourced polymers. He has pursued a scientific and professional career
in the design and application of polymers as well as polymer-based
nano-composites. He has published more than 740 peer-reviewed scientific
articles and is the inventor of 71 patent applications. He is President
and Scientific Director of Materia Nova Research Center, Belgium. He is
Adjunct Professor at the Chemical Engineering Faculty, Michigan State
University, MSU, Lansing (USA) and Guest Professor at the National
key-lab of Chemical Engineering, Zhejiang University (Hangzhou, China).
Prior to taking over as Rector-President, Dr. Dubois was Vice-Rector of
research at UMONS for more than 7 years. He also served as President of
the Royal Society of Chemistry in Belgium in 2006-2007. Since 2010 he
has been a titular member of the Royal Academy of Sciences, Belgium and
in 2017 was elected member of the European Academy of Sciences (EurASc)
Engineering Division. In 2016, King Philippe of Belgium personally
awarded Dr. Dubois as a laureate of the FNRS Quinquennial Award in
applied exact sciences (2011–2015), the highest scientific award of FNRS
delivered every five years. The award recognized Dr. Dubois’ research on
reaction processes as providing a “fundamental contribution to the
advances of green chemistry and to society in general.”
About CARBIOS:
CARBIOS
is a green chemistry company whose innovations provide solutions to the
environmental and sustainable development issues manufacturers currently
face. Since its founding in 2011, the company has developed two
industrial-scale biological processes for the biological breakdown and
recycling of polymers. These unique innovations help optimise the
performance and life cycle of plastics and textiles by capitalizing on
the properties of specially selected enzymes. CARBIOS’s economic growth
model is based on the industrial roll-out and sale of its products,
enzymes, technologies and biological processes through direct license
agreements or joint ventures, to major players in the fields to whom
they would most benefit. To that end, CARBIOS founded the joint venture
CARBIOLICE in 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients
and the SPI fund, run by Bpifrance. This company, in which CARBIOS holds
a controlling share, will market the first technology licensed by
CARBIOS by producing enzyme pellets used in the production of
biodegradable and bio-sourced plastics. Since its founding, CARBIOS has
been backed by Truffle
Capital, a European investment capital player. CARBIOS qualifies as
an “Innovative Company” according to Bpifrance, which makes the
company’s shares eligible for inclusion in innovation-focused mutual
funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr
CARBIOS is also eligible for inclusion in SME share savings accounts
(PEA-PMEs).
Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy
between the French and the English version of this press release, the
French version shall prevail.
1 Acronym of École supérieure de physique et de chimie
industrielles de la ville de Paris.
