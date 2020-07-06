Log in
CARBIOS    ALCRB   FR0011648716

CARBIOS

(ALCRB)
Carbios : Kepler Cheuvreux Initiates Coverage of Carbios

07/06/2020 | 12:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

CARBIOS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, today announces the publication of an initiation coverage report by Kepler Cheuvreux, a leading independent European financial services company specialized in research, execution and advisory services.

Carbios is also covered by Bryan, Garnier & Co, Gilbert Dupont and Edison Investment Research.

The research report entitled “zero-waste pioneer” released on June 23, 2020 by Kepler Cheuvreux is available on the website www.keplercheuvreux.com under “Research Public Access”.

About Carbios:

Carbios is a green chemistry company whose innovations help address the environmental and sustainable development challenges facing manufacturers. Since its creation in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the Company has developed, through biotechnology, two industrial processes that revolutionize the biodegradation and recycling of polymers. These innovations, a world first, optimize the performance and lifecycle of plastics and textiles by exploiting the properties of highly specific enzymes.

Carbios' economic development model is based on the industrialization and commercialization of its products and/or enzymes, technologies and bioprocesses through license concessions directly or through joint ventures to major industrial players or sectors concerned by the Company's innovations. As such, Carbios created the joint venture Carbiolice in September 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Ingredients and the SPI fund operated by Bpifrance. This company, of which Carbios has majority control, will exploit the first technology licensed by Carbios by producing enzymatic granules for the production of biodegradable and biobased plastics.

Carbios benefits from the qualification "Innovative Company" of Bpifrance allowing the eligibility of the Company's securities for the investment of Mutual Funds Placement in Innovation (FCPI). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

Carbios is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for securities in France, Europe, the US or any other country.

Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.


© Business Wire 2020
