Carbios : Report on CARBIOS' Liquidity Contract With Gilbert Dupont

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new, bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont.

As of June 28, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

- Number of shares: 9,745

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: €44,541.53

For the record, as of the half-year report on December 31, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

- Number of shares: 15,417

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: €18,702.90

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a green chemistry company whose innovations provide solutions to the environmental and sustainable development issues manufacturers currently face. Since its founding in 2011, the company has developed two industrial-scale biological processes for the biological breakdown and recycling of polymers. These unique innovations help optimize the performance and lifecycle of plastics and textiles by capitalizing on the properties of specially selected enzymes. CARBIOS’s economic growth model is based on the industrial roll-out and sale of its products, enzymes, technologies and biological processes through direct license agreements or joint ventures, to major players in the fields to whom they would most benefit. To that end, CARBIOS founded the joint venture CARBIOLICE in 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients and the SPI fund, run by Bpifrance. This company, in which CARBIOS holds a controlling share, will market the first technology licensed by CARBIOS by producing enzyme pellets used in the production of biodegradable and bio-sourced plastics. Since its founding, CARBIOS has been backed by Truffle Capital, a European investment capital player. CARBIOS qualifies as an “Innovative Company” according to Bpifrance, which makes the company’s shares eligible for inclusion in innovation-focused mutual funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr.

CARBIOS is also eligible for inclusion in SME share savings accounts (PEA-PMEs).

