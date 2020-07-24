Carbios : announces the strong success of its capital increase through a placement to qualified investors for an amount of 27 million

Clermont-Ferrand on July 23, 2020 at 7:30am

Strong demand enabling the contemplated size of the transaction to be significantly increased from €20 million to €27 million (+35%)

Subscription by strategic shareholders L'Oréal via its BOLD Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development private equity fund and Michelin Ventures, for a total amount of €3.9 million

Concomitant disposal by Truffle Capital and Holding Incubatrice Série 1 of 380,952 existing shares, representing €10 million

Clermont-Ferrand, July 23, 2020(7:30 CEST) - Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB - ISIN: FR0011648716), (the 'Company'), a pioneering company in the development of bio-industrial solutions focusing on plastic and textile polymer lifecycles, today announces the strong success of its capital increase without shareholders' preferential subscription rights of a final amount of €27 million through an offering to qualified investors, both French and international (the 'Primary Offering') by way of an accelerated bookbuilding. Concurrently with the Primary Offering, investment funds for which the asset management company is Truffle Capital and Holding Incubatrice Série 1 (the 'Transferors') transferred 380,952 existing shares representing €10 million (the 'Secondary Offering' and, with the Primary Offering, the 'Offering').

Natixis, ODDO BHF SCA and Bryan, Garnier & Co Limited acted as Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners ('Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners ').

The Primary Offering resulted in the issuance of 1,028,572 new ordinary shares, representing 14.79% of the Company's current share capital, at a subscription price per share of €26.25 (issue premium included), for a total amount of €27,000,015. The subscription price was €26.25, representing a 15.32% discount on the closing share price on the Euronext Growth Paris market.

Following the Primary Offering, the Company's new share capital now consists of 7,982,172 shares, each with a nominal value of €0.70. Based on the cash data (€15.9 million at December 31, 2019) and its forecast expenses, the funds raised as a result of the transaction should enable the Company to achieve its strategic objectives and cover its working capital requirements up to the 2nd quarter of 2023.

Use of the funds raised

The Primary Offering is intended to provide the Company with additional resources to finance the next stages of its growth and prepare for the upgrade of its industrial equipment.

More specifically, the funds raised will be used for the following:

The second phase of construction of the industrial demonstration plant for recycling through enzyme treatment of PET plastic waste, which is expected to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2021,

The Company's operating expenses, including those relating to the industrial demonstration plant up to the end of 2022,

Participation in a capital increase of CARBIOLICE, a joint venture created by Carbios, Limagrain Ingrédients and the 'Sociétés de Projets Industriels' fund operated by Bpifrance, to support the commercial launch of the EVANESTO technology, expected during 2020.

Main features of the offering

A total of 1,028,572 new ordinary shares, with a nominal unit value of €0.70, were issued for the benefit of qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2(e) of (EU) Regulation No.2017/1129 of June 14, 2017, as specified in paragraph of Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code in accordance with the 9th resolution of the Company's Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on June 18, 2020.

In addition, 380,952 existing shares held by the Transferors, representing 5.48% of the Company's current share capital, were transferred to the investors because demand largely exceeded the €20 million threshold set for the Primary Offering.

As such, the order book was easily covered, driven by sustained demand from new and existing institutional investors.

The new shares, representing 14.79% of the Company's current share capital, on an non-diluted basis, prior to the completion of the Primary Offering (a dilution of 12.89%), were issued by decisions of the Board of Directors on July 21, and 22, 2020 and of the Chief Executive Officer on July 22, 2020, in accordance with the delegation of authority conferred by the 9th resolution approved by the Company's Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on June 18, 2020. Concerning the Secondary Offering, the two representatives of Truffle Capital on the Board of Directors did not participate in the discussions or vote on the deliberations of the Board of Directors relating to implementation of the 9th resolution of the Company's Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on June 18, 2020.

The issue price for the new shares and the transferred shares was set at €26.25 per share, representing a 15.32% discount on the closing price of Carbios shares on July 22, 2020 (i.e. €31), and a 19.99% discount on the volume-weighted average Carbios share price on the Euronext Growth Paris market of the last 5 trading sessions prior to the price being set, ie. from July 16-22, 2020 inclusive (i.e. €32.81), in accordance with the 9th resolution of the Company's Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on June 18, 2020, which set the maximum authorized discount at 20% of the volume-weighted average Carbios share price of the last 5 trading sessions prior to the price being set and the decisions of the Board of Directors meeting held on July 21 and 22, 2020.

For example, a shareholder holding 1% of the Carbios share capital prior to the launch of the Primary Offering will now have a 0.87% stake.

The Company's share capital will consist of 7,982,172 shares once settlement-delivery is complete.

To the company's best knowledge, the shareholder base before and after the Offering breaks down as follows:

Prior to the Offering After the Offering(1) Shareholders Number of shares % of the share capital Theoretical voting rights % of voting rights Number of shares % of the share capital Theoretical voting rights % of voting rights Holding Incubatrice Série 1 41,309 0.59% 41,309 0.59% 0 0% 0 0% Fonds Truffle Capital 998,734 14.36% 998,734 14.32% 659,091 8.26% 659,091 8.23% Management and Directors 8,807 0.13% 10,514 0.15% 8,807 0.11% 10,514 0.13% Copernicus Wealth Management SA(1) 620,154 8.92% 620,154 8.89% 635,392 7.96% 635,392 7.94% BOLD Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development 387,596 5.57% 387,596 5.56% 482,834 6.05% 482,834 6.03% Michelin Ventures 310,077 4.46% 310,077 4.44% 363,410 4.55% 363,410 4.54% Treasury shares 1,998 0.03% 1,998 0.03% 1,998 0.03% 1,998 0.02% Free float 4,584,925 65.94% 4,605,381 66.02% 5,830,640 73.05% 5,851,096 73.10% TOTAL 6,953,600 100% 6,975,763(2) 100% 7,982,172 100% 8,004,335 100%

(1) Shares held by funds and/or individuals with Copernicus Wealth Management SA as the asset management company

(2) Based on the information available on July 6, 2020

Admission to trading of new shares

The new shares will bear dividend rights and will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Paris under the same ISIN code FR0011648716 - ALCRB. The settlement-delivery of the new shares and their admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris will take place on July 27, 2020.

The information in this press release is released following the placement of shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding, which is now closed, but remains subject to the proper execution of settlement-delivery transactions, which are the subject to the placement agreement referred to below.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 1.4 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council meeting of June 14, 2017, the Offering did not and will not require a prospectus to be submitted for approval to the French financial markets authority (the 'AMF ').

Subscription commitments

L'Oréal, through its private equity fund BOLD Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development, and Michelin Ventures subscribed to the capital increase, in accordance with the commitments they had made, for a total amount of €3.9 million, which represents 148,571 new shares or 14.44% of the total number of new shares issued as part of this capital increase. This support is a strong sign of the legitimacy acquired by the Company and its management team.

Proposal for the appointment of a BOLD Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development representative as a non-voting director on the Board of Directors.

It is recalled that the subscription commitment made by BOLD Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development provided for the appointment of a BOLD Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development representative as a non-voting director on the Company's Board of Directors[1].

Standstill and lock-up commitments

The Company agreed to a standstill commitment for a period of 90 days starting from the settlement-delivery date of the Offering, subject to customary exceptions, whereby it agreed not to issue new shares during said period.

BOLD Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development, Michelin Ventures, Copernicus Wealth Management SA (formerly known as Copernicus AM), the investment funds including the management company Truffle Capital, the Company's directors and management have signed lock-up commitments for the shares held prior to the completion of the Offering, or, where appropriate, for the financial securities giving access to share capital and, in the case of BOLD Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development and Michelin Ventures, for the new shares subscribed as part of the Offering for 90 days from the settlement-delivery date of the new shares, subject to certain customary exceptions.

Guarantee of the Offering

The Offering was not guaranteed. The Offering was, however, subject to a placement agreement between the Company, the Transferors and the Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners.

The placement agreement may be terminated by the Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners at any time up to (and including) the settlement-delivery date of the Offering on July 27, 2020 subject to certain customary conditions for this type of agreement.

If the placement agreement is terminated in accordance with its terms, all investor orders placed under the Offering will be null and void.

Risk factors

The readers' attention is drawn to the risk factors associated with the Company and its business presented in Section 1.12 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 29, 2020, which is available free of charge on the Company's website (www.carbios.fr). The occurrence of all or part of these risks could have a negative impact on the Company's business, financial position, results, development and outlook. The risk factors presented in said Universal Registration Document are the same as those presented in this press release.

Additionally, investors are invited to consider the following risks specific to this Offering: (i) the market price of the Company's shares may fluctuate and fall below the subscription price of the shares issued as part of the Offering, (ii) the volatility and liquidity of the Company's shares may fluctuate significantly, (iii) sales of the Company's shares may take place on the market and have a negative impact on the Company's share price and (iv) the Company's shareholders may suffer additional dilution resulting from any future capital increases.

Parties involved

Natixis Oddo BHF Bryan, Garnier & Co Fieldfisher Jones Day Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners The Company's legal counsel Legal counsels of the Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners

[1] Subject to the approval of the Company's Shareholders' Meeting.

Disclaimer

This press release and the information it contains are not an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe to the shares of Carbios in any country.

This press release constitutes promotional material and is not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council meeting of June 14, 2017 (the 'Prospectus Regulation').

This press release and any resulting offering are intended exclusively for qualified investors in Member States of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities, or a solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe to securities in the United States of America. Shares, or any other securities, of Carbios may not be offered or sold in the United States of America unless registered or exempted from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), it being understood that the securities of Carbios have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act. Carbios does not intend to register the offering in whole or in part in the United States of America or make a public offer of its securities in the United States of America.

In the United Kingdom, this press release has not been released or approved by an authorized person within the meaning of Article 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. As a result, this press release is directed only at persons who (i) are professionals in matters relating to investments within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as currently in effect, hereinafter the 'Financial Promotion Order'), (ii) fall within Article 49 (2)(a) to (d) ('high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.') of the Financial Promotion Order, (iii) are outside the United Kingdom (all such persons together being referred to as 'Relevant Persons'). This press release is intended for Relevant Persons only and may not be used by any other person other than a Relevant Person.

This press release provides information on Carbios's objectives, as well as forward-looking statements that do not constitute historical data and should not be considered as a guarantee that the facts stated will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that Carbios considers reasonable. The Company operates in a competitive environment subject to rapid change and is therefore unable to anticipate all the risks, uncertainties or other factors likely to affect its business, their potential impact on its business or assess the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or combination of risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those identified in forward-looking information. This information is provided only as of the date of this press release. Carbios does not undertake to update any of this information or the forward-looking statements it is based on, unless a legal or regulatory obligation requires otherwise.

The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be subject to specific regulation. Therefore, the persons physically present in said countries where this press release is released, published or distributed must make enquiries and comply with these laws and regulations.

This press release may not be published, transferred or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.