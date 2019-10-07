Log in
CARBO CERAMICS INC.

CARBO Ceramics : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for November 11, 2019

10/07/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) announced today that it plans to release earnings results for the third quarter on Monday, November 11, 2019, and will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Central Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern) that day. Gary Kolstad, Chairman and CEO, and Ernesto Bautista, III, Vice President and CFO, will host the call.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20120503/MM00528LOGO

Due to historical high call volume, the company is offering participants the opportunity to register in advance for the conference through the following link: http://dpregister.com/10135600.

Registered participants will immediately receive an email with a calendar reminder and a dial-in number and PIN that will allow them immediate access to the call on November 11, 2019.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register for the call may dial in using (877) 232-2832 (for U.S. callers), (855) 669-9657 (for Canadian callers) or (412) 542-4138 (for International callers) and ask for the "CARBO Ceramics" call. The conference call can also be accessed through the company's website, www.carboceramics.com.

A telephonic replay of the earnings conference call will be available until November 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay from the U.S., please dial (877) 344-7529 and Canada 855-669-9658; international callers outside North America should dial (412) 317-0088. Please reference conference number 10135600. Interested parties may also access the archived webcast of the earnings teleconference through the company's website approximately two hours after the end of the call.

About CARBO

CARBO (NYSE: CRR) is a global technology company that provides products and services to several markets, including oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, and environmental markets to enhance value for its clients.

CARBO Oilfield Technologies – is a leading provider of market-leading technologies to create engineered production enhancements solutions that help E&P operators to design, build and optimize the frac – increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery, and lower finding and development cost per barrel of oil equivalent.

CARBO Industrial Technologies – is a leading provider of high-performance ceramic media and industrial technologies engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality and reduce operating cost. CARBO has world class manufacturing expertise. We bring new products to market faster to meet customer demands.

CARBO Environmental Technologies – is a leading provider of spill prevention and containment solutions that provide the highest level of protection for clients' assets and the environment in oil and gas and industrial applications. Our range of innovative products feature a proprietary polyurea coating technology that creates a seamless, impermeable, maintenance-free layer of protection.

For more information, please visit www.carboceramics.com.

Investor Contact:
Mark Thomas, Director, Investor Relations
(281) 921-6400

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbo-schedules-third-quarter-2019-earnings-call-for-november-11-2019-300933279.html

SOURCE CARBO Ceramics Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
