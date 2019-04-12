Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CARBO Ceramics Inc.    CRR

CARBO CERAMICS INC.

(CRR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CARBO : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for April 25, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 12:19pm EDT

HOUSTON, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) announced today that it plans to release earnings results for the first quarter on Thursday, April 25, 2019, and will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Central Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern) that day.  Gary Kolstad, President and CEO, and Ernesto Bautista, III, Vice President and CFO, will host the call.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20120503/MM00528LOGO

Due to historical high call volume, the company is offering participants the opportunity to register in advance for the conference through the following link: http://dpregister.com/10130522.

Registered participants will immediately receive an email with a calendar reminder and a dial-in number and PIN that will allow them immediate access to the call on April 25, 2019.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register for the call may dial in using (877) 232-2832 (for U.S. callers), (855) 669-9657 (for Canadian callers) or (412) 542-4138 (for International callers) and ask for the "CARBO Ceramics" call. The conference call can also be accessed through the company's website, www.carboceramics.com.

A telephonic replay of the earnings conference call will be available until May 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay from the U.S., please dial (877) 344-7529 and Canada 855-669-9658; international callers outside North America should dial (412) 317-0088. Please reference conference number 10130522. Interested parties may also access the archived webcast of the earnings teleconference through the company's website approximately two hours after the end of the call.

About CARBO

CARBO (NYSE: CRR) is a global technology company that provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets to enhance value for its clients.  The Company has two reportable operating segments: 1) oilfield and industrial technologies and services and 2) environmental technologies and services.

CARBO Oilfield Technologies –  is a leading provider of market-leading technologies to create engineered production enhancements solutions that help E&P operators to design, build and optimize the frac – increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery, and lower finding and development cost per barrel of oil equivalent.

CARBO Industrial Technologies - is a leading provider of high-performance ceramic media and industrial technologies engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality and reduce operating cost.  CARBO has world class manufacturing expertise.  We bring new products to market faster to meet customer demands.

CARBO Environmental Technologies – is a leading provider of spill prevention and containment solutions that provide the highest level of protection for clients' assets and the environment in oil and gas and industrial applications. Our range of innovative products feature a proprietary polyurea coating technology that creates a seamless, impermeable, maintenance-free layer of protection.

For more information, please visit www.carboceramics.com.

Investor Contact:
Mark Thomas, Director, Investor Relations
(281) 921-6400

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbo-schedules-first-quarter-2019-earnings-call-for-april-25-2019-300831423.html

SOURCE CARBO


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARBO CERAMICS INC.
12:19pCARBO : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for April 25, 2019
PR
02/28CARBO CERAMICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
01/31CARBO CERAMICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
01/31CARBO CERAMICS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/31CARBO CERAMICS : ® Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results
PR
01/24CARBO CERAMICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Ar..
AQ
01/10CARBO CERAMICS : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Earnings Call for Ja..
PR
01/07CARBO CERAMICS : Completes Sale of Millen Facility; 2018 Revenue up 12% Year-on-..
PR
2018CARBO CERAMICS : PicOnyx and Carbo Ceramics to Unite in Strategic Partnership fo..
AQ
2018CARBO CERAMICS : ® Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About