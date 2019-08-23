Log in
CARBON BLACK INC

(CBLK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/23 04:04:26 pm
26.03 USD   +6.24%
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) on Behalf of Carbon Black Shareholders and Encourages Carbon Black Investors to Contact the Firm

08/23/2019 | 07:44pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) on behalf of Carbon Black shareholders concerning the proposed merger with VMware, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 22, 2019 and valued at $2.1 billion, Carbon Black shareholders will receive $26 in cash for each share of Carbon Black stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Carbon Black and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Carbon Black shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Carbon Black please go to https://bespc.com/cblk/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-the-board-of-directors-of-carbon-black-inc-nasdaq-cblk-on-behalf-of-carbon-black-shareholders-and-encourages-carbon-black-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300906599.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
