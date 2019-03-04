Log in
CARBON BLACK INC

CARBON BLACK INC

(CBLK)
My previous session
Carbon Black Announces Integration with Chronicle's Backstory Security Analytics Platform

03/04/2019 | 05:31pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA CONFERENCE -- Carbon Black, a leader in cloud-delivered next-generation endpoint security, today announced a collaboration with Chronicle as part of a broader industry effort to help customers improve visibility of, and response to, cyber threats. 

Chronicle’s recently announced security analytics product, Backstory, is a global platform designed to help enterprise customers analyze the massive amounts of security telemetry they generate every year. By collaborating with Chronicle, Carbon Black is committed to integrating with Backstory. The goal is to empower joint customers to be better able to investigate incidents, hunt for threats and respond to attacks within their networks.

As cyberattacks are stopped via Carbon Black’s endpoint security solutions and predictive data modeling, Chronicle uses the data to analyze months to years of attack information, as well as determine patterns across time. The desired result is simpler, faster and more cost-effective security analytics.

“Organizations generally lack the visibility, scale and speed required to analyze massive amounts of security data quickly and effectively,” said Michael Viscuso, Carbon Black’s Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “With Backstory, we believe Chronicle is raising the industry bar for security analytics when it comes to speed and scale. Combined with Carbon Black’s insightful endpoint data, Chronicle presents an opportunity to bring the advantage back to defenders.”

Stronger Cybersecurity through Big Data and Analytics

The integration combines Carbon Black’s comprehensive endpoint detection and response (EDR) data with Backstory, offering security teams a way to more quickly and effectively investigate security alerts and take immediate action.

As an endpoint security leader with more than 15 million global endpoints under management and more than 5,000 global customers, Carbon Black’s endpoint security platform sees and processes billions of endpoint security events per day. Within Carbon Black’s technology, endpoint activity is continuously recorded, hampering an attacker’s ability to remain undetected. With this data, Carbon Black’s customers and partners are able to stop more attacks, earn actionable visibility across the enterprise and simplify their security and IT operations.

“As a global platform designed to analyze enterprise security telemetry, Backstory provides more value to customers when it’s integrated with other key technologies within the customers’ networks,” said Ansh Patnaik, Chronicle Chief Product Officer.  “We believe our integration with Carbon Black gives customers a broader, more accurate view of threats within their networks.”

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK) is a leader in endpoint security dedicated to keeping the world safe from cyberattacks. The company’s big data and analytics platform, the CB Predictive Security Cloud (PSC), consolidates endpoint security and IT operations into an extensible cloud platform that prevents advanced threats, provides actionable insight and enables businesses of all sizes to simplify operations. By analyzing billions of security events per day across the globe, Carbon Black has key insights into attackers’ behavior patterns, enabling customers to detect, respond to and stop emerging attacks.

More than 5,000 global customers, including 34 of the Fortune 100, trust Carbon Black to protect their organizations from cyberattacks. The company’s partner ecosystem features more than 500 MSSPs, VARs, distributors and technology integrations, as well as many of the world’s leading IR firms, who use Carbon Black’s technology in more than 500 breach investigations per year.

Carbon Black and CB Predictive Security Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of Carbon Black, Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions.

Media Relations
Ryan Murphy, Carbon Black
Senior PR Manager
rmurphy@carbonblack.com 
917-693-2788

© GlobeNewswire 2019
