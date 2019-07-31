Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Carbon Black Inc    CBLK

CARBON BLACK INC

(CBLK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carbon Black Proposes Updated Cybersecurity Kill Chain Model to Help Defenders Stay Ahead of Modern Attacks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 06:01am EDT

WALTHAM, Mass., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK), a leader in cloud-native endpoint protection today released a ground-breaking white paper that proposes an updated cybersecurity kill chain model to help defenders stay ahead of evolving cyberattacks.

The paper, “Cognitions of a Cybercriminal: Introducing the Cognitive Attack Loop and the 3 Phases of Cybercriminal Behavior,” delves into the various ways cybercriminals have evolved in recent years and offers specific guidelines for CISOs and security professionals to help manage risk. 

“We believe cybersecurity professionals should be looking at existing kill chain models with a new lens,” said Tom Kellermann, Carbon Black’s Chief Cybersecurity Officer and the paper’s primary author.  “It’s no longer helpful to approach cybersecurity linearly. Cognitions and context are critical and help reveal attackers’ intent. Understanding the root cause of attacks and the way attackers think is paramount to good cybersecurity. With the ‘Cognitive Attack Loop,’ we’re offering defenders an updated model of how attackers think and behave.” 

The paper outlines, in detail, the three phases proposed in the Cognitive Attack Loop - Recon & Infiltrate; Maintain & Manipulate; and Execute & Exfiltrate.

Click here to download the full paper from Carbon Black.

The Cognitive Attack Loop was borne from insight provided by Carbon Black’s cloud-native endpoint protection platform (EPP), which collects terabytes of data per day from around the globe, as well as insights from the Carbon Black Threat Analysis Unit (TAU).

“The more insight defenders have into cybercriminal behavior, the more effective technology can be in recognizing and stopping suspicious activity,” Kellermann said. “The patterns we see in attack data transcend any individual attack and allow us to provide protection against a broad set of threats without relying on specific pre-discovered indicators of compromise (IOCs). With the Cognitive Attack Loop, we’ve taken the various insights from our cloud-native EPP and our threat research efforts to arrive at a modern cycle that helps uncover cybercriminal behavior and gives defenders a true sense of how modern attackers are operating.”

Click here to download the full paper from Carbon Black.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK) is a leader in cloud endpoint protection dedicated to keeping the world safe from cyberattacks. The CB Predictive Security Cloud® (PSC) consolidates endpoint security and IT operations into an endpoint protection platform (EPP) that prevents advanced threats, provides actionable insight and enables businesses of all sizes to simplify operations. By analyzing billions of security events per day across the globe, Carbon Black has key insights into attackers’ behaviors, enabling customers to detect, respond to and stop emerging attacks.

More than 5,300 global customers, including 35 of the Fortune 100, trust Carbon Black to protect their organizations from cyberattacks. The company’s partner ecosystem features more than 500 MSSPs, VARs, distributors and technology integrations, as well as many of the world’s leading IR firms, who use Carbon Black’s technology in more than 500 breach investigations per year.
Carbon Black and CB Predictive Security Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of Carbon Black, Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions.

Contact

Ryan Murphy, Carbon Black
Director of Global Communications
rmurphy@carbonblack.com 
917-693-2788

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARBON BLACK INC
06:01aCarbon Black Proposes Updated Cybersecurity Kill Chain Model to Help Defender..
GL
07/30ILLUSIVE NETWORKS : Joins Carbon Black Integration Network (CBIN), Announces Out..
PR
07/18Carbon Black to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, ..
GL
06/26CARBON BLACK : Adds Cloud Workload and Container Protection to Its Cloud-Native ..
AQ
06/25Carbon Black Adds Cloud Workload and Container Protection to Its Cloud-Native..
GL
06/14CARBON BLACK, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
06/05CARBON BLACK : Threat Report Details Cyberattacks Targeting the Healthcare Indus..
AQ
06/05Carbon Black Threat Report Details Cyberattacks Targeting the Healthcare Indu..
GL
06/04Carbon Black Introduces Third-Generation Cloud Architecture, Announces Plans ..
GL
06/03CARBON BLACK : Hosts Sold-Out Developer Day During #CBConnect19
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 243 M
EBIT 2019 -44,9 M
Net income 2019 -62,5 M
Finance 2019 87,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -21,8x
P/E ratio 2020 -28,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,23x
EV / Sales2020 4,47x
Capitalization 1 359 M
Chart CARBON BLACK INC
Duration : Period :
Carbon Black Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBON BLACK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 18,83  $
Last Close Price 19,00  $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Morley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Hansen Chief Operating Officer
Mark P. Sullivan Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Michael Viscuso Chief Technology Officer
Jeff Lyle Fagnan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARBON BLACK INC41.58%1 359
VISA37.59%394 434
MASTERCARD47.45%284 118
PAYPAL HOLDINGS33.24%131 835
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC20.93%21 861
AVAST18.94%4 007
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group