12:59pDell Technologies Shares Decline After VMware Deal
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Monteverde & Associates PC Launches an Investigation Regarding the Following Buyout

08/23/2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating: 

  • Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. (BKJ) ("the Company") regarding its acquisition by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of the Company's common stock will be converted into the right to receive either $16.25 in cash per share, 0.78 shares of ConnectOne common stock, or a combination of both. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/bancorpnew-jersey-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Carbon Black, Inc. (CBLK) ("Carbon Black") regarding its acquisition by VMware, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of Carbon Black common stock will be converted into the right to receive $26.00 in cash per share of Carbon Black common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/carbon-black-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019 an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field.  He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2019 Monteverde & Associates PC.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).   Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

© PRNewswire 2019
