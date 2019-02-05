Log in
CARBON BLACK INC
New Total Economic Impact Study Finds CB Predictive Security Cloud Delivers 261% Return on Investment (ROI)

02/05/2019

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK), a leader in next-generation endpoint security delivered via the cloud, today announced the results of a new Forrester Consulting study, “The Total Economic Impact™ Of The CB Predictive Security Cloud.” In the study, Forrester found that participating organizations that use the CB Predictive Security Cloud experienced a return on investment (ROI) of up to 261 percent over three years.

The study also found that participating organizations who replaced traditional endpoint security with the PSC can realize significant business benefits and cost savings.

Customers Forrester interviewed said they selected Carbon Black for its improved protection, visibility and the ability to act quickly, and simplified operations. Top benefits that customers attributed to their investments in the PSC include:

  • Predictive analytics, customizable policies, and continued offline protection reduced the risk of a breach by 20 percentage points.
  • Effective prevention and detection, comprehensive endpoint visibility, and intuitive attack visualizations reduced the time required to investigate, while Live Response sped up remediation -- saving 24 hours per day.
  • Real-time investigation and remediation reduced the need to reimage machines by 90%.
  • Consolidating to a single agent and shifting to a cloud deployment saved two full time equivalents (FTEs) per year.

In addition to these quantified benefits, Forrester identified additional benefits to customers of increased performance and executive-level confidence.

“Security teams face a very real challenge of needing to extract more value from their investments, while also facing an evolving threat landscape and limited visibility into their security stacks,” said Patrick Morley, Carbon Black’s Chief Executive Officer. “In our view, Forrester’s study supports what we have always believed - that the CB Predictive Security Cloud can make it easier for customers to address these challenges, while also benefiting from significant cost savings.”

The CB Predictive Security Cloud is an endpoint protection platform that consolidates security in the cloud, giving security and IT professionals functionality they need to secure their endpoints -- all from a single lightweight agent. The PSC is specifically designed to prevent known and new threats as they evolve, provide actionable insights for real-time investigation and remediation, and help security and IT operate faster and more effectively.

View the full Forrester Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study.

About Carbon Black
Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK) is a leading provider of next-generation endpoint security delivered via the cloud. Leveraging its big data and analytics cloud platform – the CB Predictive Security Cloud – Carbon Black consolidates prevention, detection, response, threat hunting and managed services into a single platform with a single agent and single console, making it easier for organizations to consolidate security stacks and achieve better protection. As a cybersecurity innovator, Carbon Black has pioneered multiple endpoint security categories, including application control, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and next-generation antivirus (NGAV) enabling customers to defend against the most advanced threats. More than 4,600 global customers, including one-third of the Fortune 100, trust Carbon Black to keep their organizations safe.

Carbon Black and CB Predictive Security Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of Carbon Black, Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions.

Contact
Media Relations
Ryan Murphy, Carbon Black
Senior PR Manager
rmurphy@carbonblack.com 
917-693-2788

Carbon-Black-Tag-RGB-full-color (1).png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
